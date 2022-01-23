Fans flock to 'Monster Chaos' at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER — Dust, fumes and family-friendly fun ivaded the Mayo Civic Center on Saturday.

Monsters of Chaos Minnesota, a monster truck event featuring some of the top big-wheel drivers in the country, roared, soared and thrilled a crowd of nearly 3,000 enthusiastic fans — young and old, male and female.

Victoria Vitha of Rochester said this was her first experience with monster trucks.

“I just wanted my kids to experience it,” Vitha said. “My son loves trucks, and my fiancé loves trucks, and this is kind of an early birthday present for him.”

Vitha said she thought the show would be fun for the whole family, and she was looking forward to experiencing the show for the first time.

Fans pile into the back of a monster truck for a ride during Monster Chaos Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Around 3,000 people attended the monster truck rally. Brian Todd / Post Bulletin

Nick Ostenaa, who is visiting Rochester from northern Minnesota, said he and his wife have been to monster truck rallies before, but Saturday’s event was the first for their son.

So, what's the best thing about monster trucks?

“They're big,” he said. “Big and loud.”

Fans take photos in front of a monster truck during Monster Chaos Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Around 3,000 people attended the monster truck rally. Brian Todd / Post Bulletin

Ostenaa said he was looking forward to seeing the trucks catch some air during the freestyle part of the competition.

Jimmy Creten drives the "Bounty Hunter" monster truck, has driven for the Monster Jam tour, but also operates his own tour, 2 Extreme Monster Truck Series, which was at Mayo Civic Center on Saturday.

Creten the reigning Monster Jams racing champion and former freestyle champion, said the five trucks would compete in four events during the evening with the crowd deciding the winner. Competitions included two-wheel driving, spinning donuts, a sprint race around the arena, and the freestyle competition.

Creten started driving monster trucks not long after he started driving, but his love of trucks came from his grandfather, who raised him in the Kansas City area.

"I grew up in the early '80s when they started coming out with the big tires for street trucks," Creten said, adding that his tires went from 35- to 38- to 40-inches as larger tires became available. "That's about the time they commercialized monster trucks."

After getting downsized from his job at Colgate-Palmolive, Creten decided to turn his hobby of driving monster trucks into a career.

The rest, including meeting his wife, Dawn Creten, thanks to monster trucks was history.

Monster truck driver Dawn Creten reacts to the crowd after being introduced during Monster Chaos Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Around 3,000 people attended the monster truck rally. Brian Todd / Post Bulletin

Not long after meeting Jimmy in 1997, she began driving later that year.

"The first time I sat in a truck was at my first show," Dawn Creten said. "So I learned in the parking lot."

Dawn Creten said driving a monster truck is a skill you learn, but you "either have it or you don't."

Saturday night started with fans taking photos in front of the trucks in the Pit Party. Meanwhile two eight- to 10-passenger monster trucks hauled fans for 90-second rides, cutting cookies across the arena floor. After two hours of rides, the main event began with motocross stunt show and the variousskill competitions.

Haillie Reicks drove up with her young son from Wacoma, Iowa, to see the trucks.

Her son, Brody, said he liked the stunts the trucks performed, and was impressed seeing the real thing compared to the "little ones that I have at my house."