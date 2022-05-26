SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 25
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Farewell Friedell: Students and alumni say goodbye to a beloved Rochester school

Seated in the shadow of the ear-of-corn water tower, the building functioned as a furniture store and a DMV before becoming a school.

Friedell Middle School says Farewell
Alex Borisch, 11, stands over a “Going out of Business” chalk art during a “Friedell Middle School says Farewell” event on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the middle school in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
May 25, 2022 10:55 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The sidewalk outside Friedell Middle School was covered with a collection of chalk messages Wednesday night. One said “Bye Fellow Falcons.” Others mentioned students and teachers by name. One of the largest, though, carried the most punch.

“Going out of Business,” it said.

The messages were made by students and alumni who descended on the school Wednesday night for the “Farewell Friedell” open house – a collective goodbye to the odd school building adored by many over the past three decades.

“Just because Friedell’s closing down doesn’t mean the community of students that they’ve created here is going to go away,” said Julia Behnke, a 9th grader who went to Friedell. “It’s not something that’s very easy to replicate, and I’m very glad that a bunch of us had the chance to come here.”

Friedell Middle School says Farewell
Rosie Cox, 11, left, Amara Wilson, 7, and sister Jael Wilson, 10, try out different poses in the photo booth during a “Friedell Middle School says Farewell” event on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the middle school in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The Rochester School Board voted in 2020 to close the school , with the 2021-22 year being its last in operation. The district plans to repurpose the building for several other needs, but its days as a middle school are quickly coming to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nestled at the corner of south Broadway and Highway 14, the Friedell Middle School building has served multiple roles throughout its lifetime. Seated in the shadow of the ear-of-corn water tower, it functioned as a furniture store and a DMV before becoming a school.

According to Principal Levi Lundak, the district purchased the building before the construction of Century High School. To help ease crowding, the Friedell building served as a “ninth grade center.”

“They would bus students from Mayo and JM here to have math, English and social studies,” Lundak said. “When Century opened, that alleviated some space. That’s really when they decided to augment this site and turn it into a middle school.”

Friedell Middle School says Farewell
Friedell music teacher Jason Wright plays the piano as students perform during a “Friedell Middle School says Farewell” event on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the middle school in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

In its later years, the school served two purposes. It housed the district’s gifted program, but it also served as a district-wide option for families who wanted a smaller environment than the three mainstream middle schools.

Former principal Monica Bowler helped establish the gifted program at the school.

Bowler said the Friedell culture always existed in the fact that it was tight-knit, accepting and welcoming. But, she also said the presence of that gifted program helped benefit the student body overall.

“I guess what we realized is that all the methods you might use with gifted children – with some adaptation, those methodologies are that much more interesting and good for all kids,” Bowler said.

Time and time again, students would refer to the unique learning environment as something they loved. It was the culture that captured the hearts of so many throughout its 20-plus years as a middle school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friedell Middle School says Farewell
People congregate around food trucks during a “Friedell Middle School says Farewell” event on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the middle school in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Sisters AmberLee Aguilar and Megan Hoye were among the many former students wandering the halls Wednesday night. Hoye, who went to the school from 2005-08, said the school helped her catch up when she had a second grade reading level as a sixth-grader.

Aguilar, who went to Friedell from 2003-05, said the school helped her overcome her anxiety, explaining she was "scared to death" of going to high school.

Read more from Jordan
Natalia Benjamin
Local
Minnesota Teacher of the Year Natalia Benjamin says award helped her find her voice
Through it all, Benjamin has been an advocate for students, for teachers, for marginalized voices. And while she embodied that role before becoming teacher of the year, she said the past year has helped her learn how to operate better in that space as well.
May 23, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Teacher Feature - PJ Smith
Local
'Jack of all trades': P.J. Smith juggles multiple roles at Pine Island secondary
"He’s really gone above and beyond to do all he can for the school and for the students,” his wife Kate Smith said.
May 23, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Byron Primary School
Local
Byron Primary School receives 'school of excellence' designation
“It really has demonstrated the wonderful things that are happening, not only for the school district but for the community as well," Principal Amanda Durnen said.
May 22, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Load More

“They made you feel comfortable. They took us on tours of the high school. I was still scared, so the school counselor drove me and a friend over personally and gave us a personal tour,” Aguilar said. “I think if I would have gone to a big school, I would not at all be who I am today.”

The school became a similar haven for Gabriel Martinez, who was a Friedell student from 2012-15. He was bullied constantly in elementary school to the point where he would stay inside at recess and have lunch in different rooms.

Once he moved to Friedell, he became ingrained in a group of friends and started thriving. He's still close with the first person he met at the middle school.

“When I came here, everything felt so different… It helped me become more confident. I discovered myself,” Martinez said. “This school definitely meant a lot to me. It really was a turning point in my life.”

Friedell Middle School says Farewell
The crowd looks on at a choir concert during a “Friedell Middle School says Farewell” event on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the middle school in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Intersection Open House
Local
Planned roundabout near Century High School seeks to address neighborhood concerns
Open house provided sneak peek as final plans are being developed.
May 25, 2022 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
P-Teach Rocket Launch
Local
Launch puts Rochester P-TECH students on mission in space
Seven students involved in the IBM-sponsored Endurance program and other students in P-TECH 535's information technology pathway watched the broadcasted launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, which carries a satellite the seven students will monitor and send code up to for the next two years.
May 25, 2022 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
New 'toybrary' in Rochester to give parents a chance to say 'yes' to their kids
Pavitra Kumar is preparing to open Nana Gogo Toybrary to offer parents of children 5 and younger a chance to play with and take home toys without needing to buy them. She hopes to open the member service in northwest Rochester by late summer.
May 25, 2022 05:03 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Dakota - Winona County map.png
Local
Winona woman injured after being sideswiped twice by 2 semi-trucks on I-90
The vehicle was traveling east on Interstate 90 near Dakota, Minn., when it was sideswiped by two separate semi-trucks.
May 25, 2022 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher