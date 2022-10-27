Faribault man charged with stealing over $45k in laptops from Dodge Center employer

MANTORVILLE — A Faibault man is facing 15 counts of felony theft in Dodge County District Court for stealing over $45,000 worth of laptops from his Dodge Center employer, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Inc.

Carl Edward Clark, 39, appeared before Judge Jodi Williamson on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, and was released on his own recognizance. Clark faces up to five years in prison for each of his charges.

No attorney was listed for Clark but court records show that he has applied for a public defender.

According to the criminal complaint:

Clark was fired from McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing sometime in May 2022 for taking six Dell engineering laptops. An IT analyst tracked those laptops to Clark's residence in Faribault and Clark admitted to taking the laptops.

In June 2022, the IT analyst found that Clark still had 13 more laptops from McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing at his residence. In August 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant of Clark's Fairbault residence and found a total of 14 missing laptops from Clark's former employer.

The estimated total value of the laptops was $45,340 with a deprecation value of $31,083.

