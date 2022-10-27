SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Faribault man charged with stealing over $45k in laptops from Dodge Center employer

Carl Edward Clark, 39, of Faibault, allegedly stole 15 laptops from his former employer, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Inc. He faces five years in prison for each of his 15 felony theft charges.

Dodge Center - Dodge County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 27, 2022 11:56 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MANTORVILLE — A Faibault man is facing 15 counts of felony theft in Dodge County District Court for stealing over $45,000 worth of laptops from his Dodge Center employer, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Inc.

Carl Edward Clark, 39, appeared before Judge Jodi Williamson on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, and was released on his own recognizance. Clark faces up to five years in prison for each of his charges.

Also Read
20221026_143555.jpg
Business
A $28 million expansion will double offerings of a southeast Rochester housing community
Northland, one of the largest multifamily property owners in the U.S., recently broke ground on a $28 million expansion of its SoRoc on Maine apartments. The project will add two more buildings with an additional 190 units paid bringing SoRoc's total units to 380.
October 27, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
18-year-old arrested after fleeing police and threatening man with knife
An 18-year-old man was arrested for threatening the father of a runaway juvenile with a knife.
October 27, 2022 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
GNV_O2BPR_1536x1040 Hero Image.png
Business
National child care provider hopes to build two centers in north Rochester
O2B Kids, which is based in Gainesville, Florida, has filed permits for a pair of 11,000-square-foot child care centers to bookend north Rochester.
October 27, 2022 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

No attorney was listed for Clark but court records show that he has applied for a public defender.

According to the criminal complaint:

Clark was fired from McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing sometime in May 2022 for taking six Dell engineering laptops. An IT analyst tracked those laptops to Clark's residence in Faribault and Clark admitted to taking the laptops.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June 2022, the IT analyst found that Clark still had 13 more laptops from McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing at his residence. In August 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant of Clark's Fairbault residence and found a total of 14 missing laptops from Clark's former employer.

The estimated total value of the laptops was $45,340 with a deprecation value of $31,083.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSDODGE CENTER-CLAREMONT-WEST CONCORD
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester Public Schools approves policy to stock Narcan in case of opioid overdoses
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 27, 2022 08:32 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Pam Altendorf, Laurel Stinson and Roger Kittelson
Local
Election 2022: House District 20A
WABASHA — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.
October 27, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Election 2022 in United States
Local
Election 2022: House District 24A and 24B
KASSON — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.
October 26, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Jeff Ettinger and Brad Finstad
Local
Will Ettinger's late push be enough?
DFL Congressional candidate makes six-figure ad buy less than two weeks before Nov. 8 midterms. He hopes to topple incumbent Rep. Brad Finstad, who holds an advantage in the polls.
October 26, 2022 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle