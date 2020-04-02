HOUSTON — A farmer died Sunday after being attacked by a cow at a farm in southeast Houston County.
Emergency services responded to a call at a farm at about 11:35 p.m. Sunday for reports of an injury. When crews arrived, they found that the farmer, Richard Wagner, 66, had been injured while attempting to help a cow deliver her calf.
Wagner was transported to the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse by the New Albin Ambulance Service and Tristate Ambulance Service. However, he died as a result of his injuries.