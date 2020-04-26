Everything is fresh for the Rochester Farmers Market this year, with a new location — and a new social distancing layout — ready for the summer opening next Saturday.
Many of the vendors set up for a “dry run” Saturday at the new outdoor spot at Graham Park on the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. Shoppers will enter off of Broadway, where they can park and walk through the market or drive up to the pick-up site for items ordered online.
Launching the market (under new safety restrictions) is important for the 50 to 70 vendors. Many earn up to half of their revenue from the market, and much of the rest comes from selling to restaurants that are now struggling.
Standing on the fresh asphalt on the sunny morning, Paul Schmidt, of Schmidt Farms and treasurer of the Rochester Farmers Market, said a dry run was planned before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The new lot has different dimensions than the longtime summer location downtown, so vendors wanted to get the feel of it before the first real market.
“We hope this will be our long-term home right by the iconic corn tower and our winter market building,” he said, with what sounded like a smile behind his face mask.
The pandemic added the additional need for mapping out how to keep shoppers and vendors safe in a time of distancing for safety. That means taking the “social” out of a weekly community gathering that usually packs in chattering and laughing crowds.
“For now, the market will be more a grocery store than a place to socialize, which is too bad,” Schmidt said. “A lot of socializing is ingrained in farmers markets due to shoppers’ personal relationship with the food and with the vendors. That will be different.”
The market won’t have any on-site concessions, live music or children’s programming for at least the month of May. People are encouraged to limit shoppers to one person per family to reduce crowding. There are five hand-washing stations at the ends of the vendor rows.
Olmsted County Public Health checked the layout and approved it with the stipulation that all vendors wear face masks, said Market Manager Jessica Joyce.
Vendors, such as Elisabeth and Andrew Johnson of Rochester’s Rosemary & Lavender bakery, had tape measures out to mark off customer areas 6 feet away. Like others, they plan to have two tables — a “distancing one” in front and a second one behind with their baked goods.
Elisabeth Johnson said they’re looking forward to setting up at the market again as part of a familiar routine.
“We don’t really know what to expect ... It’s a chance for fresh air and a break from the monotony,” she said.
Her bakery has been serving customers through the online ordering site set up by the market. They expect much of the dealings on market day will be customers who paid online picking up their food. However, they will have items ready to go for shoppers to buy on the spot.
“It’s such a nice way to contribute to the community, when everyone feels so isolated ... Everyone still needs food and needs community,” Andrew Johnson said.
Schmidt, who sells asparagus and garlic, said the Rochester Farmers Market’s successful online shopping site has become a model for others to follow, with markets from as far away as Hawaii calling to find out more about it.
Andrew Serio, of Serio Farms, said prior to the pandemic, selling hydroponically grown tomatoes and lettuce at the market accounted for a third of his revenue, with sales to restaurants bringing the rest.
Now, one-third of his sales come through the market’s online site, selling at the People’s Food Coop brings in another third, with the final third still coming from face-to-face market sales.
His lettuce will be pre-bagged at the market. While the tomatoes will be available for customers to pick up, Serio said they won’t be allowed to touch multiple tomatoes feeling for just the right one.
“Pick out the one you want, and that’s the one you take,” he said, “or customers can have me do it.”