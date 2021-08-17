Farmington motorcyclist injured in Winona County crash Monday evening
The 22-year-old man was taken to an area hospital Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, for what were described as non-life threatening injuries.
WINONA -- A Farmington, Minn., man was injured Monday night after his motorcycle blew a tire.
The Minnesota State Patrol were called about 6:30 p.m. to northbound Highway 61 at Bass Camp Lane in Rollingstone Township for a report of a motorcycle crash.
The northbound motorcycle blew a tire, according to the crash report.
The driver, 22-year-old Devin James Hirsch, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
The Winona County Sheriff's Office and Winona County Ambulance assisted in the response.
