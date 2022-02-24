SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Fatal crash between semi and SUV on Highway 61 in Winona

The semitrailer was parked on the shoulder of Highway 61 Wednesday afternoon when a 2004 Saturn SUV collided into it while traveling south.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
February 23, 2022 08:38 PM
WINONA — Few details were available regarding a fatal crash near Winona on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, on Highway 61.

A 2011 Freightliner Tractor was parked on the shoulder of Highway 61 south of Sugar Loaf View Road at 1:11 p.m. when a 2004 Saturn Vue heading south collided into the parked semi, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

State Patrol identified the driver of the Saturn Vue as a 29-year-old Winona woman. Her name and condition were not available at this time. The driver of the semi, Quinton Levair Stephens, 56, of Austell, Ga., was uninjured.

The report stated snow/ice road conditions at the time of the crash.

The accident temporarily closed off the Highway 61 southbound lanes in Winona but has since reopened, according to the Winona County Emergency Management Facebook page.

The Winona Police Department, Winona Fire Department, Winona Ambulance and MedLink responded to the crash.

