SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Fatal helicopter crash in Elgin caused by power line collision, NTSB report says

The pilot made two previous passes over the power lines while spraying a cornfield, but collided with them on his third pass.

Fatal Helicopter Crash.png
The main wreckage from a fatal helicopter crash in Elgin on July 19, 2021. Contributed / National Transportation Safety Board
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 10, 2021 03:59 PM
Share

A helicopter crash that killed a pilot in Elgin on July 19 was caused by the helicopter colliding with a power line, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released Tuesday.

The pilot, 40-year-old Corey Adock, of Victoria County, Texas, was flying a Robinson R44 II helicopter and spraying over a cornfield at about 3:30 p.m. while making passes over the power lines, a witness said in the report.

RELATED:

The helicopter collided with a three-phase power transmission line on the third pass, the report said. One of the motor blades had a blade fracture showing damage consistent with impact with a power line.
The witness said he heard a "loud boom" that shook the barn he had entered. The witness and his father then responded to the site, where the helicopter was engulfed in flames.

The post-accident examination didn't reveal evidence of a mechanical malfunction of the helicopter or its engine that would've affected a normal flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSPLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLEWABASHA COUNTYPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link