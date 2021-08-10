Fatal helicopter crash in Elgin caused by power line collision, NTSB report says

A helicopter crash that killed a pilot in Elgin on July 19 was caused by the helicopter colliding with a power line, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released Tuesday.

The pilot, 40-year-old Corey Adock, of Victoria County, Texas, was flying a Robinson R44 II helicopter and spraying over a cornfield at about 3:30 p.m. while making passes over the power lines, a witness said in the report.

The helicopter collided with a three-phase power transmission line on the third pass, the report said. One of the motor blades had a blade fracture showing damage consistent with impact with a power line.

The witness said he heard a "loud boom" that shook the barn he had entered. The witness and his father then responded to the site, where the helicopter was engulfed in flames.

The post-accident examination didn't reveal evidence of a mechanical malfunction of the helicopter or its engine that would've affected a normal flight.