Fate of former Seneca property on hold

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners said they are in a wait-and-see situation regarding the fate of the former Seneca Foods site.

“Nobody wants to buy it, so we have to retain it,” Commissioner Mark Thein said during a county board retreat Friday.

Other commissioners said they want to wait until they know whether the Minnesota Legislature will approve a requested $10 million in state investment to help build a new exhibit hall on the nearby Graham Park site

The state funding could help determine the best approach for the former Seneca site, at the intersection of 12th Street and Third Avenue Southeast. Potential options discussed Friday included converting the area to an urban park or working with a developer to create affordable housing there.

The county had been working with Titan Development and Investments on a plan that included the potential creation of 120 units of senior housing, but Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said the plan had challenges, including the lack of state tax credits for construction that close to downtown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lack of state support meant the developer wasn’t willing to pay the $8.6 million price commissioners had set for the 11-acre property based on the county’s current investment in it.

Kiscaden said Titan Development had indicated a willingness to work out a different arrangement to develop at least part of the plan, which could include a multi-decade lease agreement that would have the private developer build and operate the proposed housing while the county would retain ownership of the property and eventually take possession of whatever is built.

Board Chairman Gregg Wright said he’d like to see the site developed into a public space, which could be developed over time.

“Other generations beyond us will contribute to this,” he said.

Wright, who opposed the county’s purchase of the site in 2019, said he now believes it would be a mistake to let the site go.

“If you sell it, we will never get it back,” he said.

The former Seneca site on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Wright, Kiscaden and others said it’s possible that the site could be used for housing under a partnership with a private developer, while also maintaining a portion for a public space that would complement economic development plans at Graham Park and elsewhere in the city.

Until a plan is in place, commissioners agreed further investment in the site should be limited. Maintenance of the existing ear-of-corn water tower would be the primary expense for keeping the property, along with the potential for planting wildflowers on the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

County Administrator Heidi Welsch said staff will continue to receive any inquiries regarding the property.

“We aren’t going to seek anything, but we will answer the phone,” she said.

With the county expected to hear by June whether it will receive state funding for the planned Graham Park exhibition center, commissioners said they expect to continue discussions regarding opportunities for the Seneca property, which could include adding it to the Graham Park footprint.

At this point, nothing appears definite, aside from waiting.

“We’re only talking about possibilities,” Wright said.