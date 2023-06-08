99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Father of Madeline Kingsbury's children arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder

The man was arrested on Tuesday, June 7. Formal charges have not been filed.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:10 PM

WINONA, Minn. — Adam Taylor Fravel, 29, has been arrested with the suspicion of second-degree murder in Winona County.

Fravel, the father of Madeline Kingsbury's children, was placed in custody at 7:12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2023. Formal charges have not been filed.

A Fillmore County deputy found human remains on Wednesday afternoon, north of Mabel, Minnesota, according to a Facebook Post by the Winona Police Department late Wednesday night. The body, which has not been positively identified, “was found in some brush off Highway 43 and was located using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation.”

Find more news important to you

“Because of this, law enforcement personnel have arrested Adam Fravel on probable cause in connection to her disappearance,” the post said.

Numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, are working to identify the remains.

“We are asking the community to respect the family’s privacy at this time and not to speculate on the case until further information is made available,” the note said. “We will share an update tomorrow once we have more information confirmed.”

Kingsbury has been missing from her Winona home since March 31. Thousands of people from across the state and country have participated in searches to help locate Kingsbury.

Law enforcement plans to hold a press conference sometime Wednesday.

Mabel is about 60 miles southeast of Rochester and 45 miles south of Winona. It is just north of the Iowa border.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

