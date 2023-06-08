99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
February snowplow fatality in Rochester doesn't result in charges

Rochester report says state patrol investigation has been completed.

pedestrian fatal
A community service officer speaks to a Rochester Police officer who has Pinewood Road Southeast blocked at 26th Avenue Southeast after a pedestrian was killed Friday morning, Feb. 24, 2023.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 3:31 PM

ROCHESTER — A Minnesota State Patrol investigation following a Rochester woman's Feb. 24, 2023 death involving a snowplow will not result in charges.

The city reported the status Thursday afternoon.

Linda Rud, 69, was fatally struck by a snowplow on the morning of Feb. 24 while walking on Pinewood Road Southeast, near 20th Avenue.

At the time, Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said a city of Rochester snowplow was actively plowing snow, and it backed up and struck Rud.

The plow involved in the death is owned and operated by the City of Rochester.

The Minnesota State Patrol report stated the city-employed, 32-year-old plow driver was not criminally charged in the incident.

The city announcement also expressed a desire to convey its deepest sympathies to the Rud's loved ones.

