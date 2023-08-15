Federal funds could help Rochester build on its $13.2 million downtown energy project

ROCHESTER — New geothermal wells outside Rochester City Hall could mark the first step in an expanded district heating and cooling system that was out of reach a year ago.

“Some different opportunities have become available to achieve an evolved version of district energy,” Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said.

The Rochester City Council approved spending up to $15.6 million last year to create a geothermal heating and cooling system at City Hall but stopped short of expanding the system to include the Rochester Public Library and Mayo Civic Center, which would have doubled the anticipated cost.

Instead, more traditional equipment was installed in the two city facilities to replace the loss of steam energy that was discontinued earlier this year.

Since the plan was adopted, the city received notice that it’s eligible for $2 million in federal funds, as well as tax credits through the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act to offset up to 50% of some expenses. The added federal support comes as the cost of the current projects is coming at $2.4 million less than anticipated.

As a result, the option for expanding the geothermal system to the library and civic center would increase the cost from $13.2 million to $22.9 million but keep the city’s portion to $13.6 million, a $2.2 million increase to the city’s current obligation but $2 million less than the budgeted amount.

Expanding the system to private properties facing potential development – the parking lot north of the civic center, the former Post Bulletin parking lot and the building on the southeast corner of South Broadway Avenue and First Street – would add $11.3 million in infrastructure, but could bring added funding from state Destination Medical Center funds and private developers.

Scot Ramsey, the city’s manager of facilities and property administration, said the result would keep the city’s overall expenses at $13.6 million.

“This really brings us back toward what we had hoped to get to three years ago, and now we are finding a better path,” council member Patrick Keane said.

The potential design of a district energy system, connecting city and potential private development, would use geothermal heating and cooling, as well as other systems to share energy resources. Contributed / City of Rochester

The results are expected to bring long-term energy savings costs, while also reducing greenhouse gasses connected to heating and cooling connected buildings.

Ramsey said the former steam-powered system cost $1.38 to heat and cool a square foot of each building, and the upgraded library and civic center equipment is expected to reduce the cost to $1.23 a square foot.

If geothermal wells are connected, Ramsey said an estimated 87% of the energy would come from a renewable source, reducing expected expenses to 89 cents per square foot.

Expanding the system beyond city buildings would spread the produced energy across a greater area but could shift some efficiency due to scale, which Ramsey said would put energy costs at an estimated 95 cents per square foot.

“The result is we would be able to reduce the greenhouse gasses significantly in all those buildings,” he said.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions creates added benefits for the city.

“We have developers who are saying this is exciting and they want to be part of this,” she said, saying the potential shift to renewable heating and cooling options in the city could lead more developers to look toward Rochester.

“I’m very excited we are finally here,” she said.

The decision on whether to expand the system hasn’t been made. Since the options are based on estimated tax credits that would return some of the funds spent, the council will need to make a final decision at a later date.

Rochester Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said the council could be asked to make a decision next year, but work on determining how a system would be operated would need to be made before the size of an expansion can be determined.

Ramsey said there is no specific timeline established for the expansion, since it will build on work that is expected to be completed in November at the library and civic center and at City Hall early next year.

Ramsey said some of the expenses being accrued today could be offset by up to $11.95 million in tax credits, if the city approves the full district energy system.

Parrish said the move won’t come without risk, since the city will need to pay for the infrastructure before receiving federal rebates through tax credits.

“You have to put yourselves in a position of upfronting the costs,” he said.