News | Local

Federal lawsuit alleges Scheels sold Rochester man stolen handgun

The lawsuit, filed Monday, March 14, 2022, in U.S. District Court of Minnesota, seeks damages of more than $75,000.

Gavel court crime stock
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 15, 2022 02:54 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal lawsuit was filed Monday, March 14, 2022, by a Rochester man alleging that Scheels All Sports Inc. sold the man a stolen firearm in June 2020.

The lawsuit alleges that Scheels breached its duty of care to the public and specifically Umon Moore by purchasing the handgun from a person "without first taking reasonable measures to ensure the handgun being purchased was legally owned by such person and, in turn, legal for Scheels to purchase and later resell."

Moore is seeking an amount of more than $75,000 for the financial loss of personal property, suffered embarrassment, humiliation, emotional distress, mental anguish and injury to his reputation he suffered as a result of Scheels' alleged negligence.

The lawsuit alleges that Scheels purchased a stolen semiautomatic handgun on June 4, 2020, and resold it to Moore on June 19.

Five months later, Moore was target shooting with several friends at a range in Obion County, Tennessee, when law enforcement arrived and checked firearm serial numbers. Moore's firearm was determined to be stolen and he was subsequently arrested, detained and his handgun was confiscated, according to the civil complaint.

Scheels was not immediately reached for comment.

