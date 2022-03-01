2-time Democrat candidate Dan Feehan says he won't run for Congress

ROCHESTER — Dan Feehan said this morning he won’t be a candidate for Congress in the 1st Congressional District.

The Iraq war veteran and former DFL congressional candidate posted to Twitter a statement that he won’t run either in the special election in August or the general election in November.

The announcement comes two weeks after Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who had defeated Feehan in the past two elections, died after a two-year battle with cancer. A special election will be held in August to elect a representative to serve out the remainder of his term. In November, voters will then select a representative to serve out a two-year term.

“After weighing things carefully, I’ve decided that I will not run in either race,” Feehan said. “I’m immensely proud of our 2018 and 2020 campaigns to put the people of Southern Minnesota first, coming incredibly close twice over.

“At the same time, my family has made incredible sacrifices in the pursuit of the chance to serve our community,” he added.

Feehan lost both races by narrow margins. He lost by 11,344 votes in 2020 in a three-way race in which the third-party candidate received 21,488 votes. He lost even more narrowly — 1,315 votes — in a two-way race in 2018.

So far, only one person, Richard DeVoe, a Red Wing business owner, has announced a run for the open seat on the DFL side. No Republican has declared so far, but that is expected to change in the coming days, particularly after funeral services are held for Hagedorn on Saturday.

“There’s a host of people considering it,” said Bill Kuisle, a former GOP state representative. “Everybody is waiting for the funeral.”

One name mentioned as a possible GOP candidate is Jennifer Carnahan, Hagedorn’s widow and one-time chair of the Minnesota Republican Party. In a tweet this morning, Michael Brodkorb said Carnahan was working to “build a campaign team for a potential bid for Congress,’’ according to GOP sources.

Carnahan resigned last August after a close associate and top GOP donor, Anton Lazzaro, was indicted on charges of trafficking of minors.