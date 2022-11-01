SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Final campaign funding reports before election for Olmsted County commissioner and attorney races are in

Campaign finance reports show wide range of spending between Olmsted County candidates.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
November 01, 2022 10:41 AM
ROCHESTER — Spending on campaigns for Olmsted County commissioner seats vary from more than $10,000 in some cases to less than enough to trigger state reporting requirements.

Candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot are required to file campaign finance reports as soon as they spend or receive more than $750, with a followup report expected 10 days before the election.

So far, two candidates for county commissioner seats have reported not raising or spending enough to trigger the required filings.

The other candidates have spent more than a combined $50,000 in their campaigns.

The race for the District 1 seat, where Laurel Podulke-Smith and Loring Stead are seeking to fill the seat being vacated by Commissioner Stephanie Podulke, has the most reported spending so far.

Podulke-Smith reports her campaign has spent $12,246 of $14,364 raised through Friday.

Stead, whose initial report was delayed to Oct. 11, reports spending $7,661 of $10,398 he had raised by that point.

In the District 2 race to replace Commissioner Ken Brown, candidate Gabe Perkins said he hasn’t hit the $750 threshold for reporting, and candidate Dave Senjem’s July 14 report indicates he barely crossed the line with $800 in contributions and $291 spent.

In the District 3 race, incumbent Commissioner Gregg Wright also reports he hasn’t spent or received more than $750, while challenger Karl Johnson has filed reports showing he’s spent $3,940 on campaign expenses.

Johnson reported he’s received $300 in campaign contributions through Oct. 29, opting to fund most of the cost himself.

In District 4, where Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker are hoping to fill a seat being vacated by Commissioner Matt Flynn, the candidates have spent nearly a combined $12,000.

Mueller reported spending $6,895 for his campaign through Friday, with $5,599 raised from supporters.

Ramaker reported spending $3,130 of $7,323 raised from supporters for her campaign through Oct. 16.

The District 5 race to fill a seat being vacated by Commissioner Jim Bier appears to have the widest range of campaign spending among the county commissioner races.

Catherine Davis reports having spent $1,834 of $2,878 raised through Saturday, while Michelle Rossman reports spending $12,307 of $14,583 in campaign donations through Friday.

In addition to the county commissioner races, campaign reports show approximately $11,000 has been spent on the race for county attorney.

Incumbent Mark Ostrem’s report shows his campaign had spent $6,606 of $12,262 raised through Oct. 27, while his challenger, Karen MacLaughlin’s campaign reports having spent $4,599 of $7,741 raised through Oct. 24.

More candidate video responses
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss role of county government
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses describing how a commissioner can help residents better understand how county government operates
September 25, 2022 06:00 AM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss ideal qualities of a commissioner and their reasons for running
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses describing the qualities needed for a commissioner and what prompted them to run for office.
August 01, 2022 12:52 PM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss use of Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related to priorities for tax dollars collected to address housing issues.
August 01, 2022 12:51 PM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss budget priorities
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related to spending priorities as the county continues to deal with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
August 01, 2022 12:51 PM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss building and development
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related how the county could help encourage more building and development.
September 09, 2022 05:30 AM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss plans for the former Seneca Foods site
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related potential development of the county-owned property that once housed a Seneca Foods canning facility.
August 01, 2022 12:50 PM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss role related to sheriff
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses regarding how commissioners should work with the county sheriff.
October 04, 2022 04:00 PM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss social services
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses regarding where they might see need for added county resources and support.
October 14, 2022 02:00 PM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss race and racism as a public health issue
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses to a recent report highlighting 42 recommendations for addressing race and racism as a public health issue in Olmsted County.
October 25, 2022 12:25 PM

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
