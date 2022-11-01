Final campaign funding reports before election for Olmsted County commissioner and attorney races are in

ROCHESTER — Spending on campaigns for Olmsted County commissioner seats vary from more than $10,000 in some cases to less than enough to trigger state reporting requirements.

Candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot are required to file campaign finance reports as soon as they spend or receive more than $750, with a followup report expected 10 days before the election.

So far, two candidates for county commissioner seats have reported not raising or spending enough to trigger the required filings.

The other candidates have spent more than a combined $50,000 in their campaigns.

The race for the District 1 seat, where Laurel Podulke-Smith and Loring Stead are seeking to fill the seat being vacated by Commissioner Stephanie Podulke, has the most reported spending so far.

Podulke-Smith reports her campaign has spent $12,246 of $14,364 raised through Friday.

Stead, whose initial report was delayed to Oct. 11, reports spending $7,661 of $10,398 he had raised by that point.

In the District 2 race to replace Commissioner Ken Brown, candidate Gabe Perkins said he hasn’t hit the $750 threshold for reporting, and candidate Dave Senjem’s July 14 report indicates he barely crossed the line with $800 in contributions and $291 spent.

In the District 3 race, incumbent Commissioner Gregg Wright also reports he hasn’t spent or received more than $750, while challenger Karl Johnson has filed reports showing he’s spent $3,940 on campaign expenses.

Johnson reported he’s received $300 in campaign contributions through Oct. 29, opting to fund most of the cost himself.

In District 4, where Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker are hoping to fill a seat being vacated by Commissioner Matt Flynn, the candidates have spent nearly a combined $12,000.

Mueller reported spending $6,895 for his campaign through Friday, with $5,599 raised from supporters.

Ramaker reported spending $3,130 of $7,323 raised from supporters for her campaign through Oct. 16.

The District 5 race to fill a seat being vacated by Commissioner Jim Bier appears to have the widest range of campaign spending among the county commissioner races.

Catherine Davis reports having spent $1,834 of $2,878 raised through Saturday, while Michelle Rossman reports spending $12,307 of $14,583 in campaign donations through Friday.

In addition to the county commissioner races, campaign reports show approximately $11,000 has been spent on the race for county attorney.

Incumbent Mark Ostrem’s report shows his campaign had spent $6,606 of $12,262 raised through Oct. 27, while his challenger, Karen MacLaughlin’s campaign reports having spent $4,599 of $7,741 raised through Oct. 24.