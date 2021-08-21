Final status on former Legends site could be delayed, again

An anticipated public hearing to determine the historic status of two Depression-era buildings that most recently housed Legends Bar and Grill won’t happen Tuesday.

An opportunity for public comment is required if the Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission wants to recommend the site as a city landmark or remove it from the list of potential landmarks.

Since the 10-day published notice didn’t occur, the commission can’t hold a hearing Tuesday as planned.

However, Molly Patterson-Lungren, the city’s heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, said a hearing isn’t required for the commission to opt against making a landmark recommendation.

If the commission decides to move in that direction, she said a hearing to remove it from the list of potential landmarks could be scheduled.

In July, commission members voiced a desire to move forward with a decision on the city-owned building that has been marked for potential demolition.

“I think we have to make a decision at the next month’s meeting, up or down, on this property,” Commission Vice Chairman Mark Carlson said.

The building’s proposed demolition spurred a landmark nomination from Rochester resident Kevin Lund, who suggested the buildings, which originally housed the Time Theatre and a Red Owl grocery store, have local historic significance.

The former Time Theater on Fourth Street Southeast, near the Zumbro River. (Submitted photo)

Reviews conducted by Minneapolis-based New History determined the buildings have historical significance, but lack the integrity required to be deemed a landmark.

The Time Theatre report indicates the building constructed in 1937 is historically significant based on architectural style and as an example of work done by master theater architects Jack Liebenberg and Seeman Kaplan.

However, the report also cites the loss of key character-defining features, including the original entry, central ticket booth and metal marquee.

“The property does not retain integrity to the period of significance and is therefore recommended as not eligible for local landmark designation,” the report says.

It’s a declaration mirrored in the report on the former Red Owl building, which shares a wall with the former theater.

A Red Owl grocery store is seen as part of the building that now houses Legend's Bar and Grill. (contributed photo)

The building built in 1935 is considered historically significant based on its association with the grocery store brand that was part of the development of Rochester, but the New History report said the loss of key elements has diminished the historic integrity.

“The building’s redevelopment in 1983 and variety of uses over the past several decades have obscured its association with its original occupant, the Red Owl Grocery Store; therefore, the building does not retain integrity of association,” the report states.

Michael Koop, a historic preservation specialist with the Minnesota Historic Preservation Office, agreed with the findings.

At least one commission member said in July she disagrees.

“I still think there is integrity in the Time Theater,” Barbara Hudson said, adding that she agrees the Red Owl site is likely no longer eligible for landmark status.

She said the reports, which cost the city a combined $7,000, are fine, but the final decision on whether to recommend the site as a landmark is a commission decision based on their personal viewpoints.

Additionally, Lund has continued researching the property’s history and has submitted new findings for the commission to review. Among materials submitted are background details on the Red Owl architect and the source of stone used for the building’s facade.

“I am still unraveling more research but wanted you to have some sense of what I have discovered,” he wrote in an email to Patterson-Lungren when he submitted his latest findings.

The commission meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with the meeting conducted online. An invitation to the online meeting can be requested, until noon Tuesday, by email to communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov .

Audio of the live meeting can also be accessed by calling 347-352-4853 with the conference ID: 453 828 320#, and a video recording of the meeting is expected to be posted at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas on Wednesday.