Find election results for key Rochester area races here
Updated 8:00 p.m.
For all state results, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website .
Rochester Mayor
|0 of 80 precincts reporting
|Britt Noser
0.0%
|Kim Norton
0.0%
Rochester City Council
Ward 1
|0 of 14 precincts reporting
|Patrick Keane
0.0%
|Andy Hemenway
0.0%
Ward 3
|0 of 13 precincts reporting
|Norman Wahl
0.0%
|Vangie Castro
0.0%
Ward 5
|0 of 14 precincts reporting
|Saida Omar
0.0%
|Shaun Palmer
0.0%
Olmsted County Commissioners
District 1
|0 of 16 precincts reporting
|Loring Stead
0.0%
|Laurel Podulke-Smith
0.0%
District 2
|0 of 15 precincts reporting
|Gabe Perkins
0.0%
|David Senjem
0.0%
District 3
|0 of 17 precincts reporting
|Karl Johnson
0.0%
|Gregg Wright
0.0%
District 4
|0 of 20 precincts reporting
|Kindra Ramaker
0.0%
|Brian Mueller
0.0%
District 5
|0 of 13 precincts reporting
|Michelle Rossman
0.0%
|Catherine Davis
0.0%
Olmsted County Attorney
|0 of 110 precincts reporting
|Mark Ostrem
0.0%
|Karen MacLaughlin
0.0%
Rochester School Board
Seat 2
|0 of 102 precincts reporting
|Rae Parker
0.0%
|Justine Cook
0.0%
Seat 4
|0 of 102 precincts reporting
|Julie Workman
0.0%
|John Whelan
0.0%
Seat 5
|0 of 102 precincts reporting
|Kim Rishavy
0.0%
|Jean Marvin
0.0%
Seat 6
|0 of 102 precincts reporting
|Elena Niehoff
0.0%
|Cathy Nathan
0.0%
Congressional District 1
|0 of 749 precincts reporting
|Brian Abrahamson (GLC)
0.0%
|Richard B. Reisdorf (LMN)
0.0%
|Brad Finstad (R)
0.0%
|Jeff Ettinger (DFL)
0.0%
Minnesota Legislature
Senate District 20
|0 of 89 precincts reporting
|Steve Drazkowski (R)
0.0%
|Bradley Robert Drenckhahn (DFL)
0.0%
House District 20A
|0 of 38 precincts reporting
|Pam Altendorf (R)
0.0%
|Laurel Stinson (DFL)
0.0%
|Roger Kittelson (I)
0.0%
House District 20B
|0 of 51 precincts reporting
|Steve Jacob (R)
0.0%
|Elise Diesslin (DFL)
0.0%
Senate District 24
|0 of 62 precincts reporting
|Carla Nelson (R)
0.0%
|Aleta Borrud (DFL)
0.0%
House District 24A
|0 of 33 precincts reporting
|Duane Quam (R)
0.0%
|Keith McLain (DFL)
0.0%
House District 24B
|0 of 29 precincts reporting
|Katrina Pulham (R)
0.0%
|Tina Liebling (DFL)
0.0%
Senate District 25
|0 of 56 precincts reporting
|Bill Rood (GLC)
0.0%
|Ken Navitsky (R)
0.0%
|Liz Boldon (DFL)
0.0%
House District 25A
|0 of 28 precincts reporting
|Wendy Phillips (R)
0.0%
|Kim Hicks (DFL)
0.0%
House District 25B
|0 of 28 precincts reporting
|John Robinson (R)
0.0%
|Andrew Smith (DFL)
0.0%
