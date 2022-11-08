Find election results for key Rochester area races here

Marcia and Suzie Nagel's Pine Needles Quilt & Sew shop has outgrown its space in southwest Rochester again, less than two years after its last expansion. The popular 5,200-square-foot store stands at 1300 Salem Road SW in the TJ Maxx & More Plaza. The solution is to add 6,800-square-feet to bring the store’s total size to 12,000 square feet.