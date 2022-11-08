SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Find election results for key Rochester area races here

Updated 8:00 p.m.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
November 08, 2022 05:20 PM
For all state results, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website .

Rochester Mayor

0 of 80 precincts reporting
Britt Noser

0.0%

Kim Norton

0.0%

Rochester City Council

Ward 1

0 of 14 precincts reporting
Patrick Keane

0.0%

Andy Hemenway

0.0%

Ward 3

0 of 13 precincts reporting
Norman Wahl

0.0%

Vangie Castro

0.0%

Ward 5

0 of 14 precincts reporting
Saida Omar

0.0%

Shaun Palmer

0.0%

Olmsted County Commissioners

District 1

0 of 16 precincts reporting
Loring Stead

0.0%

Laurel Podulke-Smith

0.0%

District 2

0 of 15 precincts reporting
Gabe Perkins

0.0%

David Senjem

0.0%

District 3

0 of 17 precincts reporting
Karl Johnson

0.0%

Gregg Wright

0.0%

District 4

0 of 20 precincts reporting
Kindra Ramaker

0.0%

Brian Mueller

0.0%

District 5

0 of 13 precincts reporting
Michelle Rossman

0.0%

Catherine Davis

0.0%

Olmsted County Attorney

0 of 110 precincts reporting
Mark Ostrem

0.0%

Karen MacLaughlin

0.0%

Rochester School Board

Seat 2

0 of 102 precincts reporting
Rae Parker

0.0%

Justine Cook

0.0%

Seat 4

0 of 102 precincts reporting
Julie Workman

0.0%

John Whelan

0.0%

Seat 5

0 of 102 precincts reporting
Kim Rishavy

0.0%

Jean Marvin

0.0%

Seat 6

0 of 102 precincts reporting
Elena Niehoff

0.0%

Cathy Nathan

0.0%

Congressional District 1

0 of 749 precincts reporting
Brian Abrahamson (GLC)

0.0%

Richard B. Reisdorf (LMN)

0.0%

Brad Finstad (R)

0.0%

Jeff Ettinger (DFL)

0.0%

Minnesota Legislature

Senate District 20

0 of 89 precincts reporting
Steve Drazkowski (R)

0.0%

Bradley Robert Drenckhahn (DFL)

0.0%

House District 20A

0 of 38 precincts reporting
Pam Altendorf (R)

0.0%

Laurel Stinson (DFL)

0.0%

Roger Kittelson (I)

0.0%

House District 20B

0 of 51 precincts reporting
Steve Jacob (R)

0.0%

Elise Diesslin (DFL)

0.0%

Senate District 24

0 of 62 precincts reporting
Carla Nelson (R)

0.0%

Aleta Borrud (DFL)

0.0%

House District 24A

0 of 33 precincts reporting
Duane Quam (R)

0.0%

Keith McLain (DFL)

0.0%

House District 24B

0 of 29 precincts reporting
Katrina Pulham (R)

0.0%

Tina Liebling (DFL)

0.0%

Senate District 25

0 of 56 precincts reporting
Bill Rood (GLC)

0.0%

Ken Navitsky (R)

0.0%

Liz Boldon (DFL)

0.0%

House District 25A

0 of 28 precincts reporting
Wendy Phillips (R)

0.0%

Kim Hicks (DFL)

0.0%

House District 25B

0 of 28 precincts reporting
John Robinson (R)

0.0%

Andrew Smith (DFL)

0.0%

Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
