At times like this, we need laughs probably more than ever. That's what made it a particularly difficult, even painful decision to curtail printing the eight-page color comics section in today's edition.
As I noted in a column last Saturday, a sudden and substantial loss of revenue due to the pandemic and economic slowdown has forced the Post Bulletin to reduce pages in our weekday and weekend print editions. Starting today, and until this economic fog lifts, rather than cut back space for essential news any further, we will be putting the comics online only.
You can find the comics in our daily e-edition. Access is included with your print subscription. The comics are not all you'll find at our website. Our team of reporters has not been reduced, and they're working harder than ever -- so much so, we can't fit all of their work in our print edition, either.
I invite you to join the many, many readers who have discovered our website in recent weeks. There, they've found more news coverage (including breaking news), extra sports stories, photo collections, video presentations, and now comics.
Our daily print edition contains all the biggest news stories, the best photos and features that we have to offer. Our website has all that and more. But whether you're meeting us in print or online, we have been and will continue to do our best to serve you.
As always, thank you for reading the Post Bulletin.
-- Jeff Pieters