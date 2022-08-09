SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Find your primary election and CD1 special election results here

By Staff reports
August 09, 2022 05:14 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Results are unofficial.

*Refresh the page for updates.

Related Topics: ELECTION 2022GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER CITY COUNCILOLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Goodhue County Fair 2022
Local
Livestock weigh-ins mark start of the 2022 Goodhue County Fair
Goodhue County Fair board members expect more than 25,000 visitors this year.
August 09, 2022 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
IMG-6395.jpg
Local
Elton Hills bridge starting to open Tuesday
The complete opening is delayed until later in August, but two lanes – one in each direction – will be opened Aug. 9, 2022.
August 09, 2022 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
TerraLoco
Business
'It’s a community, not just a shoe store,' TerraLoco celebrates 10 years of business in Rochester
Rochester's local shoe and athletic wear outlet TerraLoco celebrates its 10th anniversary this month. Owner Tiffany Piotrowicz, who has been part of the company since 2013, reflects on the change and community impact the store has had in 10 years.
August 09, 2022 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
20220808_162223.jpg
Business
New superfood bowl café to bloom soon in northwest Rochester
Med City entrepreneur Sarah Kirklin Pacchetti hopes to open Bloom Açai Café within the First Alliance Credit Union Center at 2483 Commerce Drive NW in a few weeks, possibly as early as the weekend of Aug. 19.
August 09, 2022 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger