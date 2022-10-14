Finstad, Ettinger hold first congressional debate ahead of Nov. 8 election

MANKATO — Republican Congressman Brad Finstad and Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger squared off in their first debate Thursday, a mostly civil, high-toned exchange where the strongest disagreements between the 1st Congressional District candidates centered on policies and the role of government.

Ettinger, a former CEO of Austin-based Hormel Foods, portrayed himself a “moderate candidate with mainstream views” who would work to be be a problem-solver in Washington, D.C. He contrasted his instincts as a bipartisan bridge-builder with Finstad’s “lock-step vote for the Republican Party” as a state legislator and now as a U.S. House member serving out the remainder of the late Jim Hagedorn’s term.

“I don’t think that’s the right way to do it. I think we can do better,” Ettinger said. “Our district is a purple district.”

Finstad, a former three-term state legislator and a New Ulm, Minnesota, farmer, described himself as a small-government type who believed that many of the best answers to the nation’s problems “lie right here at the local level.” Mostly, his criticisms were focused on Democrats and their policies at the national level, which he blamed for higher costs on everything from food to fuel.

“Three years ago, we were a net energy exporter in this country. Gas was $1.80. We were selling oil to people all over the world,” Finstad said. “Fast forward: we are now begging Venezuela for oil. Gas is $4 to $5.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 70-minute debate was held at South Central College in Mankato,Minnesota, in front of an audience of more than 60 people. It came with less than a month before voters head to the polls on Nov. 8. Last August, Finstad defeated Ettinger 52% to 48% in a special election that was called after Hagedorn died of cancer.

The reprise of their political battle is taking place in a district that has been reshaped due to redistricting.

The two candidates sparred over the Inflation Reduction Act, legislation signed by Democratic President Joe Biden after a party-line vote in Congress. Ettinger said the legislation would position the nation as a strong supporter of green energy sources, such as wind, energy and solar. It also “turned Medicare” loose so it could negotiate and lower prescription drugs” for seniors.

“Brad obviously disagreed. He voted no on the Inflation Reduction Act. In fact, he called it an easy no,” Ettinger said. “I’m not quite sure in what way refusing to lower drug costs is (an easy no).”

But Finstad called the bill’s name “criminal” and a reflection of “politics of the worst form,” allowing supporters to feel good about a bill that “actually doesn’t do what they say it’s going to do.”

He criticized the 87,000 IRS agents that the legislation funds, as well as the green energy provisions in the legislation. If the drug-lowering measure was so great, why wasn’t it voted on as a stand-alone measure?

“Instead, what we’ve seen is just neglecting the duty of Congress by putting this all in a big old garbage can,” Finstad said.

At the outset, both described their motivations for stepping into public life and seeking to represent the 1st district in Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finstad noted his roots as a fifth-generation farmer and belonging to a family that “has devoted our life to public service.” In addition to serving as a three-term state legislator, Finstad served as director of USDA Rural Development for Minnesota under former President Donald Trump.

He said politics had become the verbal equivalent of “punching each other in the face” or trying to craft the best sound bite for cable television.

“For me, it became very personal,” Finstad said. “I look at my seven children. And I just asked myself: Are we doing the best that we can as a country to provide them an opportunity to continue to live in the greatest country in the world?”

“It’s not the way to show off to our children. And so for me, it was just about knowing that we can do better. We have some really tough issues in front of us in this country right now. And there has been a lack of direction.”

Ettinger said he was running as the “moderate candidate” with “mainstream views and positions” and a belief in government's ability to improve society. He noted his history of community involvement and his work at the Hormel Foundation nonprofit to create scholarship opportunities for all Austin High School graduates to attend Riverland Community College.

Ettinger, a first-time political candidate, said he was running to protect individual rights, such as a woman’s right to an abortion and the right to vote, that are “under assault these days.”

“I believe we should not be making criminals out of women or their doctors,” Ettinger said. “And I believe that we need to be protecting the right of people to vote and have those votes counted and not nullified by fake electors.”

The two candidates are scheduled for one more debate, this one at the Owatonna Country Club on Monday, Oct. 17 from noon to 1 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT