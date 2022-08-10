Finstad poised to win special election in Minnesota CD1 race; faces Ettinger in general election

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. — Brad Finstad appeared to perform a rare political feat Tuesday. He got a twofer.

Finstad is heading to Congress. And he is poised to maintain his hold on the seat in November if he beats the man in the general election that he defeated in Tuesday’s special election.

Finstad, a New Ulm farmer and small businessman, was poised to defeat Democrat and former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger in the special election that was called after Rep. Jim Hagedorn died in office from cancer in February.

Finstad's special election victory means he will serve out the remainder of Hagedorn’s term, which runs through January 2023.

With 50% of precincts reporting, Finstad appeared to have an strong lead over Ettinger, 55% to 43%, in the special election and looked to have the wind at his back heading into the general election.

Finstad also advanced to the Nov. 8 general election Tuesday after defeating state Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, in the primary in the newly drawn 1st Congressional District. Ettinger advanced too in his DFL primary.

“We in this country are at a crossroads, no doubt about it,” Finstad said in a “victory speech” in front of 150 supporters at the Sleepy Eye Event Center for a special election race that had yet to be officially called.

“We see record inflation, and we are struggling. We need some common sense and a farm boy mentality. We need to roll up our sleeves,” Finstad said.

He was joined on the stage by his wife, Jaclyn, and his seven children.

“We are going to miss Jim Hagedorn, but we have in Brad Finstad a wonderful replacement to carry on that legacy,” said Rep. Michelle Fischbach, who said she looked forward to “hanging out” with a restored GOP contingent that includes herself and Reps. Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber.

Aaron Farris, GOP 1st Congressional Chairman, said Finstad's victory was built on his ability to overperform relative to Hagedorn in 2020 in many pockets of the district, and where he wasn’t outperforming Hagedorn, he was holding steady.

Ettinger did not hold a Watch Party "out of an abundance of caution" since contracting COVID last week, said a campaign spokesperson.

Finstad, a moderate Republican, trounced the Freedom Caucus-backed Munson 75% to 24%. It was a sharp contrast to the special election primary in which Finstad barely squeaked out a win over Munson. But this time, Finstad had the GOP’s endorsement.

Finstad served three terms as state representative, and Ettinger is a first-time political candidate.

The 1st District has consistently voted for Republicans and moderate Democrats for decades. And for months, the seat appeared to be a shoo-in for Republicans, given President Biden’s low popularity over four-decade-high inflation and the rising costs of fuel and food. Some analysts predicted a wave election for the GOP.

But within the past several months, national politics became more scrambled and the race has been viewed nationally as offering a possible glimpse of the political mood.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion, enraging and galvanizing many Democrats. Finstad is anti-abortion, and Ettinger supports the right to choose.

This week, the Democratic-led Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, giving the Democrats a win on the eve of the election. The legislation seeks to fight inflation, invest in green energy and reduce carbon emissions.

But on the night prior to the election, FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents. The move has whipped Trump’s base into a fury.

Whether this mishmash of factors played a role in the race that wasn't high on many voters' radars will be fought over by analysts.

Following his special election primary victory in May, Finstad was then endorsed by Republicans in the new 1st District. But Munson chose not to abide by the process and opted to challenge Finstad in the general election primary.

Finstad also served as a U.S. Department of Agricultural official in the Trump administration.

“Hopefully, it’s a sign of good things to come in the special election,” Finstad said in an interview after the general election primary was called Tuesday night. “This is a sign that we were able to connect with voters.”

