Finstad to conduct listening tours in Southeast Minnesota on Thursday

Rep. Brad Finstad is running against DFL-candidate Jeff Ettinger in the 1st Congressional District.

Brad Finstad
Brad Finstad.
Contributed
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
October 11, 2022 04:33 PM
ROCHESTER — GOP Congressman Brad Finstad will be holding a series of campaign listening tours Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, throughout Southeast Minnesota with stops in Pine Island, Kasson and Stewartville.

Finstad will meet with city officials at Pine Island City Hall from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Kasson City Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and Stewartville Fire Hall from 1:45 to 3:45 p.m.

Finstad, a GOP former state lawmaker, won a special election in August to serve the remainder of the term of Jim Hagedorn, who died from cancer in February. Finstad defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger, a former Hormel executive, 52% to 48% in southern Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District.

With the district slightly reconfigured due to redistricting, Finstad and Ettinger will face-off again in the Nov. 8 midterm to see who will represent the district for a two-year term.

Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
