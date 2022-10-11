Finstad to conduct listening tours in Southeast Minnesota on Thursday

ROCHESTER — GOP Congressman Brad Finstad will be holding a series of campaign listening tours Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, throughout Southeast Minnesota with stops in Pine Island, Kasson and Stewartville.

Finstad will meet with city officials at Pine Island City Hall from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Kasson City Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and Stewartville Fire Hall from 1:45 to 3:45 p.m.

Finstad, a GOP former state lawmaker, won a special election in August to serve the remainder of the term of Jim Hagedorn, who died from cancer in February. Finstad defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger, a former Hormel executive, 52% to 48% in southern Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District.

With the district slightly reconfigured due to redistricting, Finstad and Ettinger will face-off again in the Nov. 8 midterm to see who will represent the district for a two-year term.