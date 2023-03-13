Fire at downtown business Limb Lab on Monday morning

ROCHESTER — A fire at a downtown business was dealt with swiftly by Rochester Fire Department crews Monday morning.

RFD responded to a 911 call for a fire at Limb Lab, a medical device business located in the 400 block of South Broadway at 8:13 a.m. Monday. When the crews arrived, they found a fire in a closet within the business with reports of smoke. Evacuation of the building was in progress, according to a report from the RFD.

Crews located the fire and used a pressurized water can to extinguished flames. Meanwhile, RFD crews searched for victims and worked to locate the sprinkler system controls and shut it off. Fans were set up in the building to ventilate the structure, the report stated.

Damage was limited to the contents of the closet and some water damage to the first floor and basement.

No injuries were reported.

Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded.