Fire at hobby farm in Kalmar Township kills more than a dozen animals
A fire destroyed a shed used to house animals, including calves, pigs and chickens, Thursday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2022.
BYRON — More than a dozen animals were killed Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, when a fire broke out in a shed on a Kalmar Township hobby farm.
A passerby called law enforcement after spotting a shed on fire in the 9200 block of Town Hall Road Northwest in Byron. Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find the 20- by 30-foot shed fully engulfed in flames, according to Lt. Lee Rossman. The Byron Fire Department was called to put out the fire.
The shed was a total loss. Nineteen animals were killed in the fire, including four calves, nine pigs and six chickens, Rossman said.
Initial reports indicate that the fire was not suspicious. The owner told deputies that some heaters were running inside the shed.
It was unclear if the man was attempting to be a good Samaritan or if he had more sinister intentions.
The Austin Police Department said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, that no evidence of shooting was found although multiple witnesses reported hearing something.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Quinn's call echoes an appeal made by the pope.
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
City is looking to build restrooms, concessions structure at Bear Cave amphitheater.
Redistricting put Dodge County, southwest Olmsted County back in Quam's column