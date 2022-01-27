SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Fire at Northwest Rochester park damages warming shelter

The Rochester Fire Department said the Wednesday evening fire, Jan. 26, 2022, caused a significant amount of damage to the ice rink's warming house.

1.26.22 Warming #3.jpg
Rochester firefighters were called to a fire in a warming center at Lincolnshire Park in Northwest Rochester on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 27, 2022 09:33 AM
ROCHESTER — Ice skaters at Lincolnshire Park will have to find another way to warm up after a fire Wednesday evening, Jan. 26, 2022, caused significant damage to the park's warming house.

Members of the Rochester Fire Department were called by a passerby about 6:45 p.m. to a report that the warming shelter at the park at 5276 Members Parkway NW was on fire.

Firefighters found a small amount of flames on the exterior of the building. Inside the 20-foot by 10-foot building, firefighters found a fire burning near a wood-burning stove. Crews were able to extinguish the fire with a hose line from the on-board tank of one of the fire engines.

The warming house's sheet metal and other building materials were dissembled by firefighters to ensure the fire had not spread further.

The fire and the work to put it out caused a significant amount of damage to the building, the fire department wrote in a news release. "The building will not be available for use until repaired or replaced. The exact cause is unknown but the fire appeared to be related to the wood-burning stove."

No injuries were reported. No one was inside the warming house when firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

