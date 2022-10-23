Fire crews battle large blaze in North Rochester Saturday night

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a large fire in North Rochester that was visible blocks away.

Firefighters responded to multiple reports of a large fire outside Space Concepts on the 2600 block of North Broadway Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Crews arrived to find wood piles and equipment on fire outside the single-story commercial building. Firefighters entered the business and found no fire and no one inside the business.

Firefighters used multiple hose lines to fight the fire and high-pressure fans to keep smoke out of the building. “Significant amounts of water” was used to fight the fire, according to a press release from the Rochester Fire Department.

Firefighters were still at the business through Sunday night to make sure the fire was extinguished and for a grapple truck to pull apart the wood piles in order to make sure the fire was out.

No damage estimate was available Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.