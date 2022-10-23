SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Fire crews battle large blaze in North Rochester Saturday night

Rochester Fire Department reports damage is unknown but the fire was contained to the outside of a North Broadway Avenue business

RFD Broadway Fire 1.jpg
Equipment and wood piles outside Space Concepts on the 2600 block of North Broadway Avenue damaged by a fire overnight Oct. 22, 2022.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
John Molseed
By John Molseed
October 23, 2022 09:15 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a large fire in North Rochester that was visible blocks away.

Firefighters responded to multiple reports of a large fire outside Space Concepts on the 2600 block of North Broadway Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Crews arrived to find wood piles and equipment on fire outside the single-story commercial building. Firefighters entered the business and found no fire and no one inside the business.

Firefighters used multiple hose lines to fight the fire and high-pressure fans to keep smoke out of the building. “Significant amounts of water” was used to fight the fire, according to a press release from the Rochester Fire Department.

Firefighters were still at the business through Sunday night to make sure the fire was extinguished and for a grapple truck to pull apart the wood piles in order to make sure the fire was out.

No damage estimate was available Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
