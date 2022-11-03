Fire crews extinguish awning fire at downtown Rochester's Broadway Plaza hotel
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Broadway Plaza hotel in downtown Rochester Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
With a report of smoke in the hotel's lobby, the crews located the fire from an exterior awning. Crews opened the lower level sills to extinguish the fire, according to an RFD news release. The smoke entered the building from a window below the awning.
An interior wall in the lobby connected to the awning also showed signs of fire and charring. There was no fire extension on the floors above. Crews ventilated smoke from the skyway level after extinguishing the flames around 6:30 p.m.
The fire department reported no civilian or firefighter injuries.
While the fire remained small, the awning location between two floors required multiple crews working on the impacted area from different angles, RFD said.
The Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the scene.
Crews remained on scene assisting the fire marshal for several hours. RFD Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause of the fire.
ROCHESTER: Structure fire - Broadway Plaza Hotel, 15 1st St. SE. - Fire crews on scene of a fire in the wall near the entrance of the Broadway Plaza Hotel. Crews have extinguished the flames and are now working on taking care of hotspots, ventilating smoke in the skyway level. pic.twitter.com/iURPt7YxTy— MN CRIME | Police/Fire/EMS (@MN_CRIME) November 2, 2022