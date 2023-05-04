Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Fire damages exterior of two units at Creekside Apartments

The fire started on the exterior of the second floor of the Creekside Apartments building at 1405 Marion Road SE and then spread to the unit above on the third floor.

Creekside Apartments
Rochester Fire Department firefighters work on a ladder as part of the department's response to a structure fire on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Creekside Apartments in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 3:58 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire in southeast Rochester on Thursday afternoon, May 4, 2023.

The fire started on the exterior of the second floor of the Creekside Apartments building at 1405 Marion Road SE. The exterior fire spread to a third floor unit above. Both of the units have some smoke and water damage on the interior, according to the Fire Department.

The Rochester Police Department and Fire Department evacuated residents in the building.

One person was treated on scene. The Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Rochester Public Utilities also responded to the scene.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Creekside complex, which has three apartment buildings, had one building condemned by the city of Rochester in March due to vandalism to its sprinkler system that caused flooding. The building violation at 1455 Marion Road SE then led to other housing violations that needed to be resolved before people could occupy the building. Olmsted County has worked with displaced residents to transition to new housing.

Creekside Apartments
A Rochester Fire Department firefighter works inside a building at the Creekside Apartments in Rochester on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
