99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Fire damages unoccupied Rochester home

Neighbors reported smoke and alarm at a vacant house in Southwest Rochester.

pine star 2.jpg
Crews from the Rochester Fire Department respond to a fire at the 2200 block of Red Pine Lane SW Saturday May 20, 2023.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
By Staff reports
Today at 12:32 PM

ROCHESTER — A vacant house in Southwest Rochester was damaged by fire late Saturday.

Neighbors heard a smoke alarm and saw smoke coming from the house at the 2200 block of Red Pine Lane SW at about 10:30 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the home’s roof and ceiling. Firefighters entered the house and put out a fire in the kitchen.

The Rochester Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

Find more news important to you

Smoke and fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house is estimated at about $100,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Rochester Police Department assisted in the response.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
A woman smiles on the front steps of a red brick building while holding a sign saying, "Jailhouse Inn 2018."
Business
Preston's Historic Jailhouse Inn comes with stories
May 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Rochester PRIDE
Local
Photos: Rochester PRIDE on May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
DSC01764.JPG
Local
Who decides when it's OK to paint the town red, and other colors?
May 20, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Zumbro-Falls-Home.jpg
Lifestyle
This million dollar log home showcases lake life in Zumbro Falls
May 21, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
DSC04057.jpg
Sports
Bruins’ bounce-back ability to be put to ultimate test
May 20, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
DSC00393.jpg
Sports
Game Day Notebook: Austin Bruins' grind line having an 'Ocean' of success
May 20, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
College
Lourdes grad Joe Sperry to join Royals after strong start to college baseball career
May 20, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck