Fire damages unoccupied Rochester home

ROCHESTER — A vacant house in Southwest Rochester was damaged by fire late Saturday.

Neighbors heard a smoke alarm and saw smoke coming from the house at the 2200 block of Red Pine Lane SW at about 10:30 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the home’s roof and ceiling. Firefighters entered the house and put out a fire in the kitchen.

The Rochester Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

Smoke and fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house is estimated at about $100,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Rochester Police Department assisted in the response.

