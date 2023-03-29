Fire damages vehicles in Apache Mall parking lot

ROCHESTER — Black smoke could be seen from the Apache Mall parking lot Wednesday afternoon, March 29, 2023, after a vehicle started on fire.

When the Rochester Fire Department arrived around 1 p.m., the Dodge pickup truck was fully engulfed.

Three vehicles parked next to the truck were also damaged.

No one was injured.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Rochester Fire Department responds to a vehicle fire on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Apache Mall in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A dog watches from a neighboring car as Rochester Fire Department attends to a vehicle fire on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Apache Mall in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin