Fire damages vehicles in Apache Mall parking lot

When the Rochester Fire Department arrived, the pickup truck was fully engulfed.

Vehicle Fire
Rochester Fire Department responds to a vehicle fire on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Apache Mall in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Traci Westcott
Today at 2:17 PM

ROCHESTER — Black smoke could be seen from the Apache Mall parking lot Wednesday afternoon, March 29, 2023, after a vehicle started on fire.

When the Rochester Fire Department arrived around 1 p.m., the Dodge pickup truck was fully engulfed.

Three vehicles parked next to the truck were also damaged.

No one was injured.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
