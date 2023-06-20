Fire destroys front-end loader that was helping with controlled burn

CASCADE TOWNSHIP — A John Deere front-end loader caught on fire June 19, 2023, during a controlled burn on the 4800 block of East River Road Northeast in Cascade Township, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin.

According to Parkin:

Deputies responded to the scene around 5:40 p.m. to see the Rochester Fire Department extinguishing the flames.

The vehicle, bought in 2000 for $125,000, was moving the brush around when it caught fire.