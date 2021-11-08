Fire destroys garage in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE -- The cause of a fire that destroyed a Stewartville garage Friday night is under investigation.

Emergency responders were called about 8:45 p.m. to the 600 block of Sixth Street Southeast in Stewartville for a report of a structure fire, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

Arriving on scene, deputies saw heavy smoke and large flames coming from the home's detached garage. The property owners were not home at the time, but arrived shortly after.

The garage is likely a total a loss. No injuries were reported. The cause of fire is under investigation and the State Fire Marshal's Office has been called to assist.