Fire destroys garage in Stewartville
Emergency responders were called Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, to a Stewartville residence for a report of a fire.
STEWARTVILLE -- The cause of a fire that destroyed a Stewartville garage Friday night is under investigation.
Emergency responders were called about 8:45 p.m. to the 600 block of Sixth Street Southeast in Stewartville for a report of a structure fire, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.
Arriving on scene, deputies saw heavy smoke and large flames coming from the home's detached garage. The property owners were not home at the time, but arrived shortly after.
The garage is likely a total a loss. No injuries were reported. The cause of fire is under investigation and the State Fire Marshal's Office has been called to assist.
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.