SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Fire destroys garage in Stewartville

Emergency responders were called Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, to a Stewartville residence for a report of a fire.

Stewartville - Olmsted County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 08, 2021 09:05 AM
Share

STEWARTVILLE -- The cause of a fire that destroyed a Stewartville garage Friday night is under investigation.

Emergency responders were called about 8:45 p.m. to the 600 block of Sixth Street Southeast in Stewartville for a report of a structure fire, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

Arriving on scene, deputies saw heavy smoke and large flames coming from the home's detached garage. The property owners were not home at the time, but arrived shortly after.

The garage is likely a total a loss. No injuries were reported. The cause of fire is under investigation and the State Fire Marshal's Office has been called to assist.

Related Topics: FIRESPUBLIC SAFETYSTEWARTVILLE-RACINE
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts