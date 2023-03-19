99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Fire destroys Goodhue County home Saturday

Mud, then ice made the scene difficult for responding firefighters Saturday afternoon.

03.19.2023 Fire #6.jpg
Pine Island firefighters battle a blaze at 50200 block of 154th Avenue Way in Roscoe Township, Goodhue County Saturday, March 18, 2023. Muddy conditions prevented crews from getting trucks closer to the home which was a total loss.
Contributed / Pine Island Fire Department
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 3:36 PM

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — Fire officials in Goodhue County say a space heater might be responsible for a fire that destroyed a Roscoe Township home Saturday afternoon.

No one was injured in the fire, but tough weather conditions including ice made it difficult for firefighters to fight the blaze.

A passerby saw smoke from Goodhue County Highway 11 shortly before 1:30 p.m. and called emergency services to the house at 50200 block of 154th Avenue Way.

Crews from the Pine Island Fire Department found muddy conditions prevented crews from getting fire trucks close to the structure. By the time crews set up hose lines nearly 50 yards to the fire, firefighters found half of the home had already collapsed from the flames.

03.19.2023 Fire #2.jpg
A house at the 50200 block of 154th Avenue Way in Goodhue County collapsed after being engulfed in flames Saturday. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Contributed / Pine Island Fire Department

Fire officials report the home is a total loss. Crews had to bring water to the scene. They worked to protect a nearby shed which was not damaged by the fire.

Firefighters remained on the scene until about 6 p.m.

Fire officials say that a space heater in a back bedroom may have contributed to the blaze, but have asked the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office to investigate the cause of the fire, according to David Friese, second assistant fire chief and secretary with the Pine Island Fire Department.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
