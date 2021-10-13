SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Fire destroys manufactured home in Stewartville

The Stewartville Fire Department, as well as the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance, were called before noon Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, to a report of a structure fire in the 300 block of 20 1/2 Street Northwest.

101321-STEWARTVILLE-STRUCTURE-FIRE-3669.jpeg
Stewartville firefighters work at the scene of a structure fire on the 300 block of 20 1/2 Street Northwest Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Stewartville. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 13, 2021 02:57 PM
STEWARTVILLE -- A manufactured home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning in Stewartville.

The Stewartville Fire Department, as well as the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance, were called before noon to a residence in the 300 block of 20 1/2 Street Northwest for a report of a structure fire. The first deputy on the scene reported that the home was fully involved and that there was potential for the fire to spread to a nearby shed, according to Stewartville Fire Chief R. Vance Swisher.

Capt. James Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Adjacent trailers were evacuated. Total loss. Owner or SV fire said not suspicious. Shed between two trailers started catching fire.

When they arrived, the home was "half burnt to ground, and the rest was charred," Schueller said.

Neighboring residents were evacuated from their homes out of concern that the wind could spread the fire.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire within about 10 to 15 minutes. It did not spread.

No injuries were reported.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the fire.

