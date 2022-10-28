Fire destroys mobile home Friday morning

ROCHESTER — A fire in the early hours of Friday, Oct. 28, destroyed a mobile home in Rochester.

At 1:35 a.m., Rochester Fire was called to a structure fire in a mobile home at Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Road SE. The initial report said the home was fully engulfed and no one was inside.

Crews arrived on scene and found half the home was engulfed in flames. Two power lines next to the home were also on fire, according to the department’s press release.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, starting at the exterior to stop any potential spread. No victims or pets were found inside when crews searched the residence.

The home is considered a total loss, as are most of the household items and belongings. The fire is under investigation.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Rochester Police Department and Rochester Public Utilities also responded.