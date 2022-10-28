SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, October 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fire destroys mobile home Friday morning

The mobile home is considered a total loss, as are most of the household items and belongings.

fire
The mobile home is a total loss.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
October 28, 2022 08:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A fire in the early hours of Friday, Oct. 28, destroyed a mobile home in Rochester.

At 1:35 a.m., Rochester Fire was called to a structure fire in a mobile home at Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Road SE. The initial report said the home was fully engulfed and no one was inside.

Also Read
RPD shooting
Breaking News
Local
RPD officer cleared in shooting man with ax; video released
Joshua Hippler. 27, was killed after RPD officer Michael Bottcher fired six shots at Hippler who can be seen on body camera footage advancing on Bottcher with an ax the night of July 30, 2022.
October 28, 2022 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: How Rochester Public Schools became engulfed in conflict about what is best for students
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 28, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Answer Man logo
Local
Answer Man: Soldiers Field Park and golf course are not in sights for development
Rumors about converting downtown green space to a housing project or commercial development appear to be speculation that has gone off course amid municipal golf discussions.
October 28, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man

Crews arrived on scene and found half the home was engulfed in flames. Two power lines next to the home were also on fire, according to the department’s press release.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, starting at the exterior to stop any potential spread. No victims or pets were found inside when crews searched the residence.

The home is considered a total loss, as are most of the household items and belongings. The fire is under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Rochester Police Department and Rochester Public Utilities also responded.

bob2.jpg
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department

Related Topics: FIRESROCHESTER FIRE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Equity Specialist Rodney Sharp
Local
The equity battle: How Rochester Public Schools became engulfed in conflict about what is best for students
The disagreement about equity could arrive at a crossroads soon with the election in November.
October 28, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester City Golf Courses
Local
Rochester golf proposal will maintain four courses with increased fees and tax revenue
Rochester Park Board is slated to review staff proposal Tuesday, along with survey results related to options for municipal golf.
October 27, 2022 06:45 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
State Senate District 25
Local
Election 2022: Senate District 25
ROCHESTER — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.
October 27, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Food Service Workers Picket
NewsMD
Mayo's food staff could receive 7.5% raises
After six months of negotiations, the Morrison Coalition of Unions, which represents 600 food service staffers who work on Mayo Clinic campuses, has announced a “tentative agreement” with Morrison Healthcare. Mayo Clinic contracts with Morrison to provide food service staffing.
October 27, 2022 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger