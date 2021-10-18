SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Fire engulfs Southeast Rochester garage

The fire didn't extend to the apartment complex and fire crews were able to extinguish it "very quickly."

101821-GARAGE-FIRE-04436.jpg
Damage to a garage is seen on the 1500 block of 10th Avenue Southeast after Rochester firefighters knocked down the flames Monday evening, Oct. 18, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
October 18, 2021 04:53 PM
A structure fire severely damaged a garage of a Southeast Rochester apartment complex Monday evening.

The Rochester Fire Department received a call at 4:33 p.m. for a garage that was fully engulfed on the 1500 block of 10th Avenue Southeast, according to Rochester Fire Captain Caleb Feine.

When crews arrived the garage was fully on fire with nearby power lines arching, Feine said. The fire had engulfed a vehicle parked inside of the garage as well as one in front of the garage, according to a news release from the fire department.

The fire didn't extend to the apartment complex and fire crews were able to extinguish it "very quickly" despite being unable to get too close because of the arching power lines.

A resident sustained minor injuries from the fire, Feine said. The person was treated on scene for their injuries, according to the news release.

Feine said it's believed a car fire lit the garage on fire.

Rochester Fire Department's Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause.

