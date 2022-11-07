Fire in commercial building lights up Kasson night
The fire, in the 100 block of E. Veterans Memorial Highway, seemed to be put out around 9 p.m. Sunday. Updates on this story will come as more information is available.
KASSON — Firefighters from the Kasson Fire Department battled a blaze practically across the road — and the railroad tracks — from their fire hall Sunday night.
A fire broke out at a commercial building in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Highway in Kasson on Sunday night. Fire crews could be seen dousing the building that contained several businesses.
No information was available on any occupants of the building.
Fire crews remained on the scene into the night.
This is a breaking story. Check in with the Post Bulletin for more details
