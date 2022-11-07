SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Fire in commercial building lights up Kasson night

The fire, in the 100 block of E. Veterans Memorial Highway, seemed to be put out around 9 p.m. Sunday. Updates on this story will come as more information is available.

110622 Kasson Fire2.jpg
Flames come out of a building as fire crews from the Kasson Fire Department work to extinguish the fire in a commercial building Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Contributed
By Staff reports
November 06, 2022 09:10 PM
KASSON — Firefighters from the Kasson Fire Department battled a blaze practically across the road — and the railroad tracks — from their fire hall Sunday night.

A fire broke out at a commercial building in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Highway in Kasson on Sunday night. Fire crews could be seen dousing the building that contained several businesses.

No information was available on any occupants of the building.

Fire crews remained on the scene into the night.

This is a breaking story. Check in with the Post Bulletin for more details

110622 Kasson Fire1.jpg
Kasson Fire Department crews work to extinguish a blaze Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kasson.
Contributed

Related Topics: KASSON-MANTORVILLEPUBLIC SAFETYFIRES
