SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, November 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fire in Red Wing burns 4 acres Wednesday

No injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged in a bush fire that burned around 4 acres in Red Wing on Wednesday.

Red Wing Fire Logo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 03, 2022 12:16 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RED WING — A bush fire burned around 4 acres in a wooded area in Red Wing Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, according to a news release from the Red Wing Fire Department.

According to the release:

RWFD was dispatched to a fire around 2:31 p.m. in the area of Larson Lane and arrived within 17 minutes to find a large fire in a wooded area spreading quickly.

Also Read
New Diocese of Winona-Rochester Pastoral Center in Rochester
Local
Diocese of Winona-Rochester building $8 million pastoral center as it moves headquarters to Rochester
The shift of the diocese's headquarters is the first move in its 133-year history.
November 03, 2022 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: $9.1 million Hader interchange opens on Highway 52
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
November 03, 2022 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Maren Schroeder
Local
Legalize pot? Rochester cannabis advocate, area legislators weigh in
Four months after a confusing piece of legislation made THC edibles legal in Minnesota, businesses and legalization advocates hope lawmakers further open the marijuana marketplace.
November 03, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed

The fire was under control within 90 minutes but crews fought for around two and half hours to extinguish hot spots.

No injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department blames dry conditions, high temperatures and strong winds with helping to spread the fire. The cause is under investigation by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The Goodhue Fire Department, Meisville Fire Department, Prairie Island Police Department, and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Department assisted on scene.

Related Topics: FIRESPUBLIC SAFETYRED WING-WELCH
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit logo
Local
Rochester city buses offering free rides to polls
Voters can forego the fare if they use city buses to get to a polling place on Tuesday.
November 03, 2022 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tilda’s Pizzeria
Business
Robot server? Rochester's Tilda’s Pizzeria serves the future
Sometimes a helping hand can be found from those without hands at all, and the servers at Tilda's Pizzeria have found a solution to give servers more time to interact with customers and not stress on their orders.
November 03, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Elton Hills Drive Northwest
Local
Transportation plan doesn’t mean Elton Hills bike lanes are on the way
Revised Rochester Active Transportation plan seeks to provide clarity related to pedestrian- and bicycle-network gaps without suggesting specific projects are being readied.
November 02, 2022 11:55 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance
Local
Downtown levy sees minimal boost
Rochester Downtown Alliance service charge increase approved in effort to maintain services.
November 02, 2022 09:20 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen