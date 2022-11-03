Fire in Red Wing burns 4 acres Wednesday

RED WING — A bush fire burned around 4 acres in a wooded area in Red Wing Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, according to a news release from the Red Wing Fire Department.

According to the release:

RWFD was dispatched to a fire around 2:31 p.m. in the area of Larson Lane and arrived within 17 minutes to find a large fire in a wooded area spreading quickly.

The fire was under control within 90 minutes but crews fought for around two and half hours to extinguish hot spots.

No injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged.

The department blames dry conditions, high temperatures and strong winds with helping to spread the fire. The cause is under investigation by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The Goodhue Fire Department, Meisville Fire Department, Prairie Island Police Department, and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Department assisted on scene.

