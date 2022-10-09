Fire Marshal's Office investigating: Pine Island blaze injures firefighter

PINE ISLAND, Min. — A firefighter was injured and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division is being called to investigate an overnight fire in rural Pine Island.

The Pine Island Fire Department responded Saturday night to a fire at the 12800 block of 44th Ave. NW in Oronoco Township.

A passerby reported the fire at the vacant house around 11 p.m., according to a press release from the Pine Island Fire Department.

The house was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. One firefighter was taken by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital, Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for injuries. The firefighter’s condition was not immediately available.

Crews remained on scene until about 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Pine Island Fire Department, the home was believed to be vacant and because of the location of the fire on the property, the cause of the fire was deemed suspicious and the state fire marshal's office was contacted to help in the investigation.