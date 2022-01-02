Firefighter suffers minor injury fighting garage fire

A Rochester firefighter suffered minor injuries as crews battled a garage fire Sunday morning.

No one was seriously injured, but a garage and three vehicles were destroyed in the fire, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to 235 11th Ave. NE about 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a detached garage that was on fire. The structure was fully engulfed when crews arrived, according to the fire department. A nearby home was exposed to the blaze.

The garage and three vehicles were a total loss, for an estimated damage total of about $100,000.

Rochester firefighters respond to a garage fire at 235 11th Ave. NE early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Photo submitted by the Rochester Fire Department

One firefighter was injured in the incident, according to the report. Fire officials said Sunday the injury wasn't serious.

Temperatures below zero made the ground slick as water froze while crews worked to contain and knock down the fire. To keep equipment working and prevent cold injury, crews rotated in and out trucks on the scene, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.