First annual Rochester Fire Department Women's Expo set for September

ROCHESTER — Women and girls can see firsthand what being a firefighter is like in September.

The Rochester Fire Department is hosting the first Women’s Expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Olmsted County Public Safety Training Center.

The goal is to show women and girls that being a firefighter is a viable career choice.

“We hope this free expo gives area girls and women the chance to work together as a team and see that the job isn’t about how big you are but how big your heart is,” said firefighter Mandee Marx. “It’s about breaking the stigma that you have to be a certain size and gender to do this job.”

Participants will get the chance to go through the physical agility test that firefighters take before officially becoming a firefighter.

Other experiences at the expo will include:



Rappelling from a three-story tower.

Climbing the 110-foot aerial ladder.

Forcibly opening a door.

Advancing a hose line filled with water and spraying water from the hose.

Searching for and rescuing a “victim.”

Learning how to extricate a person from a vehicle.

What: Rochester Fire Department Women's Expo

Where: Olmsted County Public Safety Training Center, 1515 50th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

Cost: Free

Women and girls ages 14 and up can attend the expo, including those with previous or current firefighting experience. Lunch will be provided. Attendees are asked to wear comfortable clothes and tennis shoes.

Registration is free and open through Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Register for the expo here . Any questions can be sent to Marx at amarx@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2800.