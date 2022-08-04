SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

First annual Rochester Fire Department Women's Expo set for September

Women and girls ages 14 and up are able to attend the expo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Registration is free and open until Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

Rochester Fire Truck
By Staff reports
August 04, 2022 05:20 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Women and girls can see firsthand what being a firefighter is like in September.

The Rochester Fire Department is hosting the first Women’s Expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Olmsted County Public Safety Training Center.

Also Read
Olmsted County Fair
Local
Sheriff relieved calm returned to the Olmsted County Fair
"I think the fair kind of returned to where we want it to be as a fun place for families to get together and do all the fun things that a fair should be," Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller said.
August 04, 2022 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Stolen vehicle recovered in Rochester following high-speed chase; two arrested
A Tuesday pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Rochester that reached speeds of 70 to 75 miles per hour was called off. Law enforcement would find the vehicle Wednesday, leading to the arrest of a man and woman.
August 04, 2022 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

The goal is to show women and girls that being a firefighter is a viable career choice.

“We hope this free expo gives area girls and women the chance to work together as a team and see that the job isn’t about how big you are but how big your heart is,” said firefighter Mandee Marx. “It’s about breaking the stigma that you have to be a certain size and gender to do this job.”

Participants will get the chance to go through the physical agility test that firefighters take before officially becoming a firefighter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other experiences at the expo will include:

  • Rappelling from a three-story tower.
  • Climbing the 110-foot aerial ladder.
  • Forcibly opening a door.
  • Advancing a hose line filled with water and spraying water from the hose.
  • Searching for and rescuing a “victim.”
  • Learning how to extricate a person from a vehicle.

What: Rochester Fire Department Women's Expo
Where: Olmsted County Public Safety Training Center, 1515 50th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
Cost: Free

Women and girls ages 14 and up can attend the expo, including those with previous or current firefighting experience. Lunch will be provided. Attendees are asked to wear comfortable clothes and tennis shoes.

Registration is free and open through Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Register for the expo here . Any questions can be sent to Marx at amarx@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2800.

Related Topics: ROCHESTER FIRE DEPARTMENT
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
First Care Pregnancy Center
Local
24 Minnesota crisis pregnancy centers promote ‘dangerous’ abortion pill reversal; some are state-funded
Abortion pill reversal, a controversial and harmful practice intended to ‘reverse’ an abortion halfway through, is still being advertised by Rochester's First Care Pregnancy Center and other Minnesota anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers. First Care Pregnancy Center does not receive state funds, but five centers that promote the practice do.
August 04, 2022 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Boys and Girls Club
Local
Olmsted County eyes next generation employees with new summer program
Olmsted County is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club for a program designed to help introduce students to potential career paths in local government.
August 04, 2022 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Wisconsin woman accused of stealing over $55,000 from her mother in Winona County
Monica Jean Zanon, 69, of Holmen, Wisconsin, is facing multiple felonies in Winona County District Court where she is accused of stealing $55,858.42 from her mother, a vulnerable adult, and using the majority to pay down her mortgage.
August 04, 2022 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Walking the Dog
Local
Photos: Slice of Life August 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
August 04, 2022 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey