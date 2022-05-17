First day of filing sees candidates across most Olmsted County and Rochester openings set for Nov. 8 ballot

ROCHESTER — Candidates for Olmsted County commissioner seats outpaced Rochester City Council hopefuls on the first day of filing for the Nov. 8 ballot.

Each of six Olmsted County spots on the ballot saw a single candidate recorded as filing for office by the end of the day Tuesday.

In District 1, Rochester resident Laurel Podulke-Smith filed to fill a seat that will be vacated by Stephanie Podulke. The election is for a two-year term.

In District 2, Dave Senjem , a current state senator, filed for the seat following Ken Brown’s decision not to seek another term. The election will be for a four-year term.

In District 3, incumbent Gregg Wright filed for a two-year term created by recent changes in district boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

In District 4, Brian Mueller, a former Rochester Township Board member, filed to fill the seat being left by Matt Flynn. The election will be for a four-year term.

In District 5, Rochester resident Mike Macken filed for the seat that is being vacated by Jum Bier. The election is for a two-year term.

In District 6, incumbent Sheila Kiscaden has filed for another four-year term.

Joining the county commissioner candidates in filing is incumbent Mark Ostrem , who filed paperwork to seek another term as county attorney.

In Rochester, incumbent Mayor Kim Norton filed to run for a second term.

In Ward 5, incumbent council member Shaun Palmer filed for a second term to serve the district largely in the northeast section of the city.

Also filing Tuesday was business owner Saida Omar, however, a glitch appears to have put her in the wrong ward. Her address appears to be in Ward 5 under the city's updated ward maps.

In addition to Ward 5 being on the ballot, wards 1 and 3 are scheduled for a Nov. 8 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County and City of Rochester residents interested in running for city and county offices have until 5 p.m. May 31 to submit their affidavit of candidacy to the filing officer.