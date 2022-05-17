SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

First day of filing sees candidates across most Olmsted County and Rochester openings set for Nov. 8 ballot

Filing period continues through end of the month

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 17, 2022 06:20 PM
ROCHESTER — Candidates for Olmsted County commissioner seats outpaced Rochester City Council hopefuls on the first day of filing for the Nov. 8 ballot.

Each of six Olmsted County spots on the ballot saw a single candidate recorded as filing for office by the end of the day Tuesday.

In District 1, Rochester resident Laurel Podulke-Smith filed to fill a seat that will be vacated by Stephanie Podulke. The election is for a two-year term.

In District 2, Dave Senjem , a current state senator, filed for the seat following Ken Brown’s decision not to seek another term. The election will be for a four-year term.

In District 3, incumbent Gregg Wright filed for a two-year term created by recent changes in district boundaries.

In District 4, Brian Mueller, a former Rochester Township Board member, filed to fill the seat being left by Matt Flynn. The election will be for a four-year term.

In District 5, Rochester resident Mike Macken filed for the seat that is being vacated by Jum Bier. The election is for a two-year term.

In District 6, incumbent Sheila Kiscaden has filed for another four-year term.

Joining the county commissioner candidates in filing is incumbent Mark Ostrem , who filed paperwork to seek another term as county attorney.

In Rochester, incumbent Mayor Kim Norton filed to run for a second term.

In Ward 5, incumbent council member Shaun Palmer filed for a second term to serve the district largely in the northeast section of the city.

Also filing Tuesday was business owner Saida Omar, however, a glitch appears to have put her in the wrong ward. Her address appears to be in Ward 5 under the city's updated ward maps.

In addition to Ward 5 being on the ballot, wards 1 and 3 are scheduled for a Nov. 8 election.

Olmsted County and City of Rochester residents interested in running for city and county offices have until 5 p.m. May 31 to submit their affidavit of candidacy to the filing officer.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSROCHESTER CITY COUNCILELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
