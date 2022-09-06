First day of schools: Rochester students ease into new buildings, new year

ROCHESTER — Parents navigated their children to the brand new Dakota Middle School on Tuesday, working their way around a road construction detour along the way.

Not long ago, the street leading up to the school was a gravel road on the very edge of town.

Like the sixth-graders walking through its doors, the building is in its first year of middle school, so new that the building's street address was nothing more than a number printed on a piece of paper and taped to a window as the school bell rang for the first time.

Rochester Public Schools kicked off the school year on Tuesday with a light touch. At the middle schools and high schools, it was a day reserved for helping the lowest grades in the building adjust to their new environments.

"They've gone from being the biggest kids, the tallest kids, the most aware to the absolute opposite of that all over the course of a summer," Dakota Middle School Principal Levi Lundak said.

The school year started with a slow start for most younger students as well. Most of the district's elementary schools started with individual time slots where parents and their children could come to the buildings to meet their teachers, the building staff, and the school nurse.

Dakota Middle School isn't the only newly built school opening its doors for the first time this year.

Bishop Elementary just off of West Circle Drive, which was torn down and rebuilt, is also offering students a brand new space to learn. Longfellow Elementary, which runs on an alternate calendar, opened for the first time this summer after being torn down and rebuilt much like Bishop.

Sixth-graders arrive at the new Dakota Middle School for their first day of school Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, 2022, in northwest Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Breanna Page's children are getting to experience two of the new buildings. Page took a photo of her daughter, Maddie Borth, right before leaving her to make her way into Dakota's doors.

"We have five kids, and she's the oldest, so she gets to experience everything first. I'm nervous and excited for her," Page said, adding that her younger children attend Longfellow. "We're excited to have both new schools."

While the sixth-graders were filing into their first day, a handful of older students learned they had an extra day of summer break. They'd shown up for school without realizing the day was only meant for their younger counterparts.

Even though they aren't all new to middle school or high school, this year marks a change for many students and families. It's the first year after the school district redrew the boundaries that determine which students go to which schools.

School Resource Officer Al Arzola was settling into the new building on Tuesday as well. In addition to admiring the new school, he expressed optimism as the students continue to distance themselves from the pandemic and their time in distance learning.

"It's going to be a good school year — a lot better than the previous one," Arzola said. "I think the last one was kind of a readjustment phase. I think the district and the students are more prepared for in-person learning than they were last year."