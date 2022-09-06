SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

First day of schools: Rochester students ease into new buildings, new year

This fall marks the first time students will head to the classroom after the district redrew the boundaries to determine which students go to which schools.

First Day of School at Dakota Middle School
Sixth-graders arrive at the new Dakota Middle School for their first day of school Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, 2022, in northwest Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
September 06, 2022 03:56 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Parents navigated their children to the brand new Dakota Middle School on Tuesday, working their way around a road construction detour along the way.

Not long ago, the street leading up to the school was a gravel road on the very edge of town.

Like the sixth-graders walking through its doors, the building is in its first year of middle school, so new that the building's street address was nothing more than a number printed on a piece of paper and taped to a window as the school bell rang for the first time.

ALSO READ
Century High School Flower Garden
Community
Creating a Sanctuary: Former teacher beautifies the entrance to Century High School with a flower garden
Krisanne Novak spends hundreds of dollars a year in seeds and begins growing the annuals in her basement before bringing them to the school.
September 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
RCTC - Keely Troup
Local
Like mother, 3 aunts and 1 uncle, Troup knew she was heading to RCTC
Nursing runs in the blood with Keely Troup as her mom, Callista, and a trio of aunts work in the caring profession after going to Rochester Community and Technical College.
September 04, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Load More

Rochester Public Schools kicked off the school year on Tuesday with a light touch. At the middle schools and high schools, it was a day reserved for helping the lowest grades in the building adjust to their new environments.

"They've gone from being the biggest kids, the tallest kids, the most aware to the absolute opposite of that all over the course of a summer," Dakota Middle School Principal Levi Lundak said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school year started with a slow start for most younger students as well. Most of the district's elementary schools started with individual time slots where parents and their children could come to the buildings to meet their teachers, the building staff, and the school nurse.

Dakota Middle School isn't the only newly built school opening its doors for the first time this year.

Bishop Elementary just off of West Circle Drive, which was torn down and rebuilt, is also offering students a brand new space to learn. Longfellow Elementary, which runs on an alternate calendar, opened for the first time this summer after being torn down and rebuilt much like Bishop.

First Day of School at Dakota Middle School
Sixth-graders arrive at the new Dakota Middle School for their first day of school Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, 2022, in northwest Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Breanna Page's children are getting to experience two of the new buildings. Page took a photo of her daughter, Maddie Borth, right before leaving her to make her way into Dakota's doors.

"We have five kids, and she's the oldest, so she gets to experience everything first. I'm nervous and excited for her," Page said, adding that her younger children attend Longfellow. "We're excited to have both new schools."

While the sixth-graders were filing into their first day, a handful of older students learned they had an extra day of summer break. They'd shown up for school without realizing the day was only meant for their younger counterparts.

Even though they aren't all new to middle school or high school, this year marks a change for many students and families. It's the first year after the school district redrew the boundaries that determine which students go to which schools.

School Resource Officer Al Arzola was settling into the new building on Tuesday as well. In addition to admiring the new school, he expressed optimism as the students continue to distance themselves from the pandemic and their time in distance learning.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's going to be a good school year — a lot better than the previous one," Arzola said. "I think the last one was kind of a readjustment phase. I think the district and the students are more prepared for in-person learning than they were last year."

First Day of School at Dakota Middle School
Sixth-graders arrive at the new Dakota Middle School for their first day of school Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, 2022, in northwest Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTER
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Karen Savage-Blue, Noticeably Still, 2019. Acrylic on canvas (1).jpg
Local
'Laughing Waters' art exhibition opens at Minnesota Marine Art Museum next week
The artist, Karen Savage-Blue, will lead two gallery tours on Sept. 17, one day after the exhibition opens in Winona.
September 06, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
OCSO - ROBBERY.png
Local
Teenagers arrested after pointing gun at other juvenile
Two Rochester juveniles have been arrested for allegedly attempting to rob another juvenile Sunday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Rochester.
September 06, 2022 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Meridee Braun.jpg
Local
Braun taking over lead role at Olmsted County Family Support and Assistance
As a 20-year county employee, Meridee Braun has background in the department, as well as information technology management.
September 06, 2022 02:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Local
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss affordable housing
Kim Norton and Britt Noser were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as the city’s role in supporting the creation of affordable housing.
September 06, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen