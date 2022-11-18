SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

First Faith Community Expo brings Rochester leaders together in a most unusual gathering

The goal of the gathering: To connect people in need with people who can help.

Faith Community Expo
Representatives from government organizations, non-profits, faith leaders and educators mingle with attendees during the Faith Community Expo event Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Empire Event Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
November 18, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A most unusual assemblage of organizations and players gathered Thursday. It may have been the first of its kind in Rochester.

Mingling under one roof at the Best Western Empire Center in Rochester were representatives of faith-based organizations and churches on one hand, and leaders of Rochester K-12 and higher education, business and nonprofit organizations and law enforcement groups, on the other.

The first-ever Faith Community Expo was meant to serve as an introduction of sorts.

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: 'The Nostalgia Awakens': Vintage Star Wars toys exhibit opens in Red Wing
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
November 18, 2022 07:54 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Yammy Bear Birthday Party.jpg
NewsMD
Giving and keeping: Yammy Bear donates stem cells to studies, and himself
Charles "CJ" Jackson, the man inside the Yammy Bear suit, is undergoing a unique treatment for a rare illness.
November 18, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Willow Gentile plein air 02.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Has Rochester passed Winona as an arts hub?
The Diocese of Winona-Rochester move to Rochester follows a flow of artists to the larger city.
November 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed

Turnover in leadership has occurred “on all levels” in Rochester since 2020, both in faith-based organizations and “marketplace leadership,” including nonprofits, businesses and law enforcement, as well as at the Rochester City Council and Olmsted County Board of Commissioners, said Wendell Amstutz, founder of the National Community Resource Center and the event organizer.

While these changes were taking place, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many leaders and organizations from coming together and getting to know one another. Thursday’s gathering was meant as a long overdue how-do-you-do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amstutz noted that five of the largest evangelical churches in Rochester have had new senior pastors installed within the last five to six years.

“So we’re asking people to come together, get acquainted, and let’s figure out how we can best serve the needs of Rochester,” Amstutz said.

Faith Community Expo
Wendell Amstutz, founder of the National Community Resource Center and coordinator of the event, speaks during the Faith Community Expo event Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Empire Event Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

At a deeper level, the gathering, which Amstutz called a long-sought “dream,” was an attempt to connect people in need with people who can help. It’s the mission statement of his nonprofit as well.

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel, one of the invited guests and speakers, said a major priority of the district’s new strategic plan is building community partnerships.

The district’s policy is to be inclusive of all religious traditions, while being mindful of the church-state line that exists between schools and faith-based organizations.

Pekel noted since his arrival as superintendent, a student-driven Muslim celebration was launched at Mayo High School. Some students also wanted to read the Book of Mormon as part of a before-school activity. Rochester schools, he said, are welcoming of such activities as long as they are organized by students and don’t take place during the school day.

Pekel said he would rather risk crossing that line unintentionally than “not have that partnership” with faith-based groups.

Faith Community Expo
Rochester Community and Technical College President Jeffrey Boyd speaks during the Faith Community Expo event Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Empire Event Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Rochester Community and Technical College President Jeffery Boyd told the gathering that many students struggle with mental health issues, and food and housing insecurity. He appealed for their help.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So what do they (students) need? They need people to kind of go alongside them and to help serve them, which many of you do in all your organizations,” Boyd said.

David Hunter introduced himself as the new center director of Adult & Teen Challenge in Rochester, a Christ-centered drug and alcohol recovery program. He noted that 107,000 people between 18 and 35 died from drug overdoses in 2021.

“When I hear those numbers, what I hear is an attack on our younger generation, on our younger people,” he said. “And it is encouraging to see all of us stepping up and making an effort to save lives.”

LuAnn Buechler, owner of PMC Events & Consulting, is a business coach and consultant. Her consultancy is focused on helping businesses expand their customer base to include more diverse populations, as well as helping new businesses acclimate themselves to Rochester.

Buechler said the expo was “very unique” and “very much needed,” because it would lead to an exchange and cross-pollination of ideas.

“It’s needed because we need to cross-populate,” Buechler said. “I don’t hang out with law enforcement folks. Right? I just met the superintendent of schools. That wouldn’t have happened in any other place.”

Faith Community Expo
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks during the Faith Community Expo event Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Empire Event Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREVENTSFAITHEDUCATION
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Olmsted County canvassing board2.jpg
Local
Olmsted County voter turnout certified at 65%
The canvassing board verified local county and state results as the review process for Nov. 8 election continues.
November 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
MNsure.JPG
NewsMD
MNsure CEO in Rochester to tout cheaper, more accessible plans
People can sign up for health insurance coverage through MNsure through Dec. 15.
November 17, 2022 04:03 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
20221117_133623.jpg
Business
Local buyer pays $1 million for a Med City office center
Keith Collins, under the corporate name of B&V Holdings LLC, made a $1 million purchase of the 16-year-old complex at 3625 10th Lane NW, at the entrance to a residential cul-de sac just off 37th Street Northwest.
November 17, 2022 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_1172.jpg
Business
Treedome’s retail success helps owners build community connections in Rochester
Treedome has become a popular new shop in downtown Rochester since opening November 2021. Now, as owners Nate Nelson, Maggie Panetta and Max Haydon celebrate their first year, they look for greater growth opportunities in 2023.
November 17, 2022 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson