First light in your Christmas telescope

If you woke up Christmas morning and found a telescope by the tree, congratulations!

You may be tempted to put off using your new telescope until it warms up a bit, but you’re making a big mistake. Winter stargazing is incredible in Rochester. The night skies are truly magical with the great winter constellations and the celestial treasures within them.

But be patient. Too many Christmas telescopes wind up neglected because of bad technique. Take your time with your new scope and thoroughly read the instructions, even those of you who are like me and don’t think it’s necessary.

First and foremost, get to know your way around the sky. Nothing beats getting to know the constellations. There are many books and websites that'll help you make the stars your old friends. There are also excellent smartphone apps that can be invaluable. Some apps are better than others. I really like Sky Guide. Just hold your phone toward the sky and get to know the stellar neighborhood.

Another essential thing to remember is to make sure your telescope sits outside for at least 30 minutes before using it. It has to acclimate to colder outside temperatures; otherwise, whatever you gaze at could be a little fuzzy and you could become discouraged. It’s also imperative to set up your scope on solid ground. Decks don’t work well because of vibration.

Make sure your small finder telescope or another finding device like a laser is in sync with the main telescope. Check the instructions because these devices vary from scope to scope. You should be able to see the moon or whatever your target is in the telescope with low magnification after you get it centered in the finder scope. It’s best to get the finder and telescope synced up using a fixed land object.

Another important thing is to initially use a low magnification, wide-field eyepiece when you’re searching for a sky target. Once you find your target, you can go to a higher magnification eyepiece.

Here are some other tips:

The Moon

The best place to aim your scope on the moon has a dubious name, the terminator. It’s the line between the sunlit and darkened part of the moon. Because of the longer shadows found there, you can see many more details like craters and mountains.

Pleiades Star Cluster

It’s the best star cluster in the sky and easily seen with the naked eye in the mid-to-high eastern sky. You can see dozens of very young stars over 400 light-years away through even a small telescope. One light-year equals almost six trillion miles.

The Perseus and Double Star Cluster

It’s magical! Aim your telescope very high in the sky between Cassiopeia the Queen and Perseus the Hero, as you can see on the diagram. It’s one of my very favorites to view, as you’ll see two distinct clusters of stars side by side, and they’re both 7,000 light-years away.

The Orion Nebula as photographed by Mike Lynch. Contributed / Mike Lynch

The Orion Nebula

It’s a must-see with your telescope. You can easily find it with the naked eye. It’ll resemble a fuzzy middle star in the three stars that make up Orion the Hunter's sword. Through your scope, you’ll see a blob with a little bit of a greenish tint to it. That’s a giant cloud of hydrogen gas about 1,500 light-years away.

The Andromeda Galaxy

The Andromeda Galaxy is nearly overhead in the constellation Andromeda the Princess. Check out the December and January star maps on my website www.lynchandthestars.com for details that will help you find the next-door neighbor galaxy to our Milky Way.

Enjoy that new telescope and take your time.

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .