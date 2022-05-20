First week of filing for Rochester, Olmsted County wraps up

ROCHESTER — A handful of contested races emerged in the first week of filing for Rochester and Olmsted County elections.

In Rochester, Ward 5 incumbent Shaun Palmer is facing a challenge by business owner Saida Omar .

Other filings for city offices by the end of the work day Friday were:



Mayor: Incumbent Kim Norton

Ward 3: Incumbent Nick Campion

The Ward 1 seat will also be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

In Olmsted County elections, County Attorney Mark Ostrem is facing a challenge by former county prosecutor Karen MacLaughlin . Both filed for the office this week.

With six county commissioner seats set for the November ballot, a race has already emerged in District 4, where long-time commissioner Matt Flynn has announced he will not seek another term.

Former Rochester Township Board member Brian Mueller and business owner Bill Pirkl have filed for the seat.

Other filings for county offices by the end of the work day Friday were:



The filing period for city and county offices continues until 5 p.m. May 31.