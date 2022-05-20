SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

First week of filing for Rochester, Olmsted County wraps up

Nearly every spot on the ballot has a candidate with 10 more days to file.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 20, 2022 05:15 PM
ROCHESTER — A handful of contested races emerged in the first week of filing for Rochester and Olmsted County elections.

In Rochester, Ward 5 incumbent Shaun Palmer is facing a challenge by business owner Saida Omar .

Local
Pirkl files for District 4 commissioner seat
Business owner says he wants to serve rural residents of the county.
May 20, 2022 05:21 PM
By  Randy Petersen
Local
Majority of Southeast Minnesota counties see COVID case rates drop amid continued high transmission status
CDC reports 19 Minnesota counties are now areas of high transmission
May 20, 2022 09:38 AM
By  Randy Petersen
Local
'Affordable' rents increasing under new median income levels
Housing built with state and local financial support comes with rent caps based on local median income, and the rents in those properties could go up.
May 19, 2022 03:46 PM
By  Randy Petersen
Other filings for city offices by the end of the work day Friday were:

The Ward 1 seat will also be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
In Olmsted County elections, County Attorney Mark Ostrem is facing a challenge by former county prosecutor Karen MacLaughlin . Both filed for the office this week.

With six county commissioner seats set for the November ballot, a race has already emerged in District 4, where long-time commissioner Matt Flynn has announced he will not seek another term.

Former Rochester Township Board member Brian Mueller and business owner Bill Pirkl have filed for the seat.

Other filings for county offices by the end of the work day Friday were:

The filing period for city and county offices continues until 5 p.m. May 31.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
