What about the ski shows?

The SkiDox Water Ski Team has been a Zumbro Lake fixture for decades.

The team’s weekly Monday practices and Wednesday ski shows near Fisherman’s Inn have been a summer tradition for many area residents over the years.

Dunoon Warnke, a ski team member from Red Wing, said she’s hoping the tradition continues.

“As of right now, we are planning to stay there,” she said, noting the site’s change to a county park could draw a bigger crowd for the ski shows.

Karlin Ziegler, Olmsted County’s parks superintendent, said no plans exist for a formal agreement with the team, but county ownership of the Fisherman’s Inn would not stop the shows and practices from continuing.

However, the county’s plan to use the site as a public park would require the ski team to remove its shed from the property by the end of 2020.

“This does not exclude them from being able to use the water for their ski practice and shows and use the public launch, but they will not be able to have a home base on the property,” she said.