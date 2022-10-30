Five injured in crash south of Austin Saturday night

AUSTIN, Minn. — A two-vehicle crash south of Austin Saturday sent five people to the hospital.

According to Minnesota State Patrol crash reports, a minivan carrying seven people collided with an SUV on U.S. Highway 218 about a mile south of Austin in Mower County at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the minivan was heading south and turned left into the path of an oncoming SUV heading north, according to the report.

The driver of the minivan, Jessica Gerereo, 44, of Austin, and passengers Demetrius Lewis, 40, and a 6-year-old and 7-year-old were, all of Austin, were each taken by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Austin. All suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the crash report..

The driver of the SUV, Mahlon Krueger, 79, of Austin, was not injured. Passenger Catherine Krueger, 75, was also taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

Austin Police Department, Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Adams Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance all responded to the crash.

