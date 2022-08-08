SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Five overdoses reported over the weekend in Rochester

Narcan was administered to three of them and no deaths were recorded.

RPD - CRIME REPORT.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 08, 2022 10:25 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department responded to several overdoses this weekend, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Minnesota's Field of Dreams hosts 45th baseball tournament
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 08, 2022 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
John Marshall High School teacher Melissa Erickson
Local
To NASA and beyond: John Marshall teacher wraps up her 'summer of the nerd'
Melissa Erickson has been a public school teacher for four years. Before that, she taught scuba diving, which was how she began learning about the practical applications of science in the first place.
August 08, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

A 31-year-old man was given Narcan following an overdose Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in the 10 block of 11th Avenue Northeast. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were both unresponsive during a traffic stop at 1:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2022. Only the 21-year-old required Narcan to become responsive. Both men and the 22-year-old male driver were arrested for warrants. None were transported to a hospital.

A 36-year-old man overdosed around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Neville Court Southeast. Narcan was administrered to him and he was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 20-year-old Stewartville man was found unresponsive in a residence the night of Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in the 1200 block of Eastgate Drive. That man became responsive to Narcan and an ambulance was called.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
EV Black & White Dresses.jpeg
Arts and Entertainment
En Vogue Down by the Riverside concert canceled
Forecast heavy rain has scrubbed the R&B trio's scheduled Down by the Riverside concert.
August 07, 2022 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bird Tagging
Local
Photos: Slice of Life August 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
August 07, 2022 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Field of Dreams
Local
Minnesota's Field of Dreams hosts 45th baseball tournament
The annual tournament was held at Hamm's Field in Lyle, Minn., on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
August 06, 2022 07:27 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Gift of Life Car Show
Local
Rochester Gift of Life car show raises funds for families and patients facing transplants
Gift of Life Transplant House held it second annual car show on Saturday, with all proceeds going toward the house and its work to provide transplant patients with affordable housing.
August 06, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier