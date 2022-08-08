Five overdoses reported over the weekend in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department responded to several overdoses this weekend, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A 31-year-old man was given Narcan following an overdose Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in the 10 block of 11th Avenue Northeast. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were both unresponsive during a traffic stop at 1:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2022. Only the 21-year-old required Narcan to become responsive. Both men and the 22-year-old male driver were arrested for warrants. None were transported to a hospital.

A 36-year-old man overdosed around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Neville Court Southeast. Narcan was administrered to him and he was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

A 20-year-old Stewartville man was found unresponsive in a residence the night of Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in the 1200 block of Eastgate Drive. That man became responsive to Narcan and an ambulance was called.

