Five Rochester-area nonprofits receive grants totaling $310,000

ROCHESTER — The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded five Rochester-area nonprofits a total of $310,000 in grants, according to a news release Thursday, June 2, 2022, from the bank holding company.

“The grant recipients are making a positive impact in their communities and we are impressed with the good work they do,” said Daniel C. Reardon, co-CEO and trustee with the Otto Bremer Trust.

The five Rochester-area nonprofits that received grants include:

Ability Building Center, Inc., Rochester, Minn., $50,000



For general operations to provide employment support and services for individuals with disabilities in southeast Minnesota.

Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, Rochester, Minn., $100,000



For general operations to provide academic and youth development programs in Rochester, Minnesota.

Hiawatha Homes Foundation, Rochester, Minn., $50,000



For general operations to provide quality support services for individuals with disabilities at home and in the community.

Project Legacy, Rochester, Minn., $25,000



For general operations to provide support and remove barriers for young adults to succeed in their post-secondary educational plans.

United Way of Olmsted County, Inc., Rochester, Minn., $85,000

