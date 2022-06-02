Five Rochester-area nonprofits receive grants totaling $310,000
“The grant recipients are making a positive impact in their communities and we are impressed with the good work they do,” said Daniel C. Reardon, co-CEO and trustee with the Otto Bremer Trust.
ROCHESTER — The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded five Rochester-area nonprofits a total of $310,000 in grants, according to a news release Thursday, June 2, 2022, from the bank holding company.
The five Rochester-area nonprofits that received grants include:
Ability Building Center, Inc., Rochester, Minn., $50,000
- For general operations to provide employment support and services for individuals with disabilities in southeast Minnesota.
Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, Rochester, Minn., $100,000
- For general operations to provide academic and youth development programs in Rochester, Minnesota.
Hiawatha Homes Foundation, Rochester, Minn., $50,000
- For general operations to provide quality support services for individuals with disabilities at home and in the community.
Project Legacy, Rochester, Minn., $25,000
- For general operations to provide support and remove barriers for young adults to succeed in their post-secondary educational plans.
United Way of Olmsted County, Inc., Rochester, Minn., $85,000
- For general operations to provide resources to improve the quality of life in Olmsted County and to develop new capabilities for increased donor giving.