SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Five Rochester-area nonprofits receive grants totaling $310,000

“The grant recipients are making a positive impact in their communities and we are impressed with the good work they do,” said Daniel C. Reardon, co-CEO and trustee with the Otto Bremer Trust.

Otto Bremer Trust.png
Otto Bremer Trust logo
By Staff reports
June 02, 2022 05:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded five Rochester-area nonprofits a total of $310,000 in grants, according to a news release Thursday, June 2, 2022, from the bank holding company.

“The grant recipients are making a positive impact in their communities and we are impressed with the good work they do,” said Daniel C. Reardon, co-CEO and trustee with the Otto Bremer Trust.

The five Rochester-area nonprofits that received grants include:

Ability Building Center, Inc., Rochester, Minn., $50,000

  • For general operations to provide employment support and services for individuals with disabilities in southeast Minnesota.

Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, Rochester, Minn., $100,000

ADVERTISEMENT

  • For general operations to provide academic and youth development programs in Rochester, Minnesota.

Hiawatha Homes Foundation, Rochester, Minn., $50,000

  • For general operations to provide quality support services for individuals with disabilities at home and in the community.

Project Legacy, Rochester, Minn., $25,000

  • For general operations to provide support and remove barriers for young adults to succeed in their post-secondary educational plans.

United Way of Olmsted County, Inc., Rochester, Minn., $85,000

  • For general operations to provide resources to improve the quality of life in Olmsted County and to develop new capabilities for increased donor giving.
Related Topics: ROCHESTERNONPROFITS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Silver Lake pool
Local
Silver Lake Pool vandalized, delaying opening till later this summer
The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department released the summer hours for the city's beaches and pools, all of which will open except for Silver Lake Pool.
June 02, 2022 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police lights crime
Local
Rochester Police investigating attempted abduction Wednesday evening
The attempted abduction around 8 p.m. at Seventh Street Northwest in Rochester. A Black man in a black SUV attempted to talk an 11-year-old girl to get into his SUV before he made contact with her. The girl was able to pull away.
June 02, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father sentenced to jail for their role in Jan. 6 insurrection
Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, and Daryl Johnson, 51, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, were given jail time after pleading guilty to a charge of civil disorder.
June 02, 2022 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Behind the Headlines Podcast - Jordan Shearer
Local
Behind the Headline: Education reporter Jordan Shearer discusses increased disruptive behavior at Rochester Public Schools
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
June 02, 2022 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher